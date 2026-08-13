India's top-ranked para table tennis player Nurjahan Noorali Jamani was awarded the prestigious Sardar Patel Sports Award by the Government of Gujarat, adding another prestigious honour to the career of the Adani Sportsline "Garv Hai" athlete. Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi conferred the award at a ceremony in Gandhinagar on August 12. Instituted by the Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department, Government of Gujarat, the Sardar Patel Sports Award is among the state's highest sporting honours. Named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the 'Iron Man of India' and the architect of India's political integration, the award recognises athletes who embody resilience, determination and excellence while bringing distinction to Gujarat and the nation through sporting achievement.

Diagnosed with polio at the age of five, Nurjahan first competed in para table tennis between 2007 and 2010 before stepping away from the sport for more than a decade. Her return to competitive table tennis in 2022 marked the beginning of an extraordinary comeback. Since then, she has successfully defended her title at the UTT Para Senior National Championship 2025-26 in Indore after winning the UTT National Para Table Tennis Championship, performances that propelled her to India No. 1 and World No. 27 in her category.

Based in Ahmedabad, Nurjahan works as a Junior Officer at Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), India's largest private airport operator. Through Adani Sportsline's flagship 'Garv Hai' initiative, which nurtures and empowers promising Indian athletes with long-term, high-performance support, she receives tournament planning, coaching guidance, performance monitoring and assistance for international competitions, enabling her to compete consistently against the world's best.

"This recognition from the Government of Gujarat is incredibly special and motivates me to aim even higher. Every milestone strengthens my resolve to represent India with pride. I am

grateful to Adani Sportsline and the 'Garv Hai' initiative for believing in me and supporting my journey at every step," said Nurjahan.

Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said, "Nurjahan's journey reflects the determination and resilience that defines champions. We are proud to support her through 'Garv Hai' and congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition."

The honour comes as Nurjahan sets her sights on qualifying for the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi and Nagoya, Japan, from October 18 to 24, where she hopes to add another chapter to India's growing success in para sport.

About Adani Sportsline

Adani Sportsline is the sports arm of the diversified Adani Group, which has a presence in ports, logistics, energy, utility, infrastructure, electric power generation and transmission, mining, airport operations, natural gas, and food processing.

Formed in 2019, Adani Sportsline has an overarching philosophy to inculcate a culture of sports at the grassroots level and create globally competitive opportunities for future champions in India. In line with the group's vision of nation-building, the company aims to build a world-class ecosystem that nurtures sporting talent, accelerates the sports economy and plays the role of an enabler in India's journey to become a leading sporting nation.

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