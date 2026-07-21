Sutirtha Mukherjee is one of the biggest names in Indian table tennis. A paddler who turned adversity into motivation, she went on to become a national champion, represent India at the Olympics and help rewrite the country's table tennis history on the Asian stage. The defining moment of her career came at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou (held in 2023), when Sutirtha, alongside Ayhika Mukherjee, stunned Chinese world champions Chen Meng and Wang Yidi in the quarterfinals before securing a historic bronze medal in the women's doubles event. It was India's first-ever Asian Games medal in women's doubles table tennis.

Currently representing Dabang Delhi in Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7, Sutirtha spoke to NDTV about her inspiring journey, the Asian Games triumph and the pivotal role her mother has played in her career.

NDTV: From a small village in West Bengal to Asian Games glory in China, tell us about your journey.

Sutirtha Mukherjee: My journey has been very difficult. I was born in a small village near Kolkata, where people generally did not think girls would pursue sports seriously. The mindset was different in a small town. However, I received tremendous support from my parents, especially my mother and father, who believed I should do something different.

That's where my training began. Once I started performing well, I had to travel regularly to Kolkata for practice. The daily commuting and constant travelling involved a lot of struggle. Financially, too, things were not easy because we did not come from a strong background. Gradually, as I started winning tournaments at the district and state levels, I began believing that I could achieve something significant in the sport.

NDTV: If we talk about the Asian Games bronze medal in 2023, what was that moment like? How did it feel?

Sutirtha Mukherjee: Becoming an Asian Games medallist was a surreal feeling. The tournament was held in China, and defeating a Chinese pair there made it even more special. It was an incredible experience. The realisation didn't sink in immediately. We won the medal, but when we finally stood on the podium, the feeling was completely different. It is a memory that will stay with me forever.

NDTV: Talking about yesterday's match, you were up against Manika Batra. You were two sets down but managed to win the final game. What was going through your mind?

Sutirtha Mukherjee: We got off to a very good start yesterday, and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran played really well. A lot of the crowd support was behind Manika, but my team reminded me not to let that create pressure. The coaches kept motivating me and advised me to stay calm in that situation. I focused on maintaining my composure, and winning that game turned out to be very important for our team.

NDTV: Who has been the most important person in your life? How happy is your mother to see where you are today?

Sutirtha Mukherjee: My mother's role in my journey has been very special. Without the support of my parents, I would never have reached this stage. My mother used to accompany me everywhere, taking me to Kolkata for training and bringing me back home. In many ways, she dedicated a major part of her life to helping me achieve my dreams. The support from both my parents has been immense.

Even today, my mother travels with me during Indian tournaments. Whatever I have achieved in my career would not have been possible without her sacrifices and the unwavering support of my parents.

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