Stupa Sports, the leading global AI-powered sports technology and analytics firm, today announced a significant scaling up of its official data and technology partnership with the Butterfly Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), with the introduction of its landmark Table Tennis Review (TTR) system for the upcoming seventh season of Butterly UTT, scheduled in Goa from July 09 to July 26, 2026, at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao. The tournament, one of India's longest-running franchise leagues, will witness, for the first time, evidence-backed officiating decisions delivered in under 20 seconds by the revolutionary TTR- marking a major technological leap for professional table tennis.

Designed specifically for the speed and complexity of elite table tennis, TTR addresses six high-impact officiating scenarios: Serve Toss Height, Serve Toss Angle, Serve Toss Below Surface, Serve Toss Inside Surface, Serve Ball Hiding, and Table Edge calls. The system uses synchronised 14-15 high-speed cameras installed courtside to capture ball trajectory, serve mechanics, and table contact points from multiple angles. Stupa Sports' AI engine reconstructs each contested moment in near real time, generating a precise, broadcast-ready visual output that is instantly accessible to match officials and seamlessly integrated into the live telecast - ensuring transparency, speed, and accuracy without disrupting match flow.

Stupa Sports has been Butterfly UTT's official Data and Technology Partner since Season 3 (2019), playing a central role in building the league's analytics backbone. In Season 4, the company introduced its AI-powered live statistics system, enabling real-time data capture and on-air broadcast graphics.

Since then, Stupa Sports has managed Butterfly UTT's complete data ecosystem - including live scores, player and team databases, standings, match statistics, and advanced performance analytics. From launching Shot Speed Analytics in Season 5 in Chennai to delivering in-depth statistical reports for broadcast and editorial teams, Stupa Sports' innovations have consistently enhanced fan engagement, commentator storytelling, and overall broadcast quality.

"TTR represents our commitment to bringing speed, precision, and fairness together through technology," said Megha Gambhir, Founder & CEO, Stupa Sports. "Table tennis is one of the fastest sports in the world, and officiating decisions must keep pace with it. With TTR, we are combining advanced computer vision and AI to deliver reliable verdicts in under 20 seconds, setting a new benchmark not just for table tennis, but for sports review systems globally."

"Innovation has always been at the heart of Butterly Ultimate Table Tennis. And our partnership with Stupa Sports since encapsulates that so well. The introduction of TTR in Season 7 is another significant step forward, reinforcing our commitment to fairness, transparency, and world-class production standards," said Ekansh Gupta, CEO of Butterfly Ultimate Table Tennis.

With TTR set to operate across all matches in Season 7, Butterfly Ultimate Table Tennis continues to position itself at the forefront of technological innovation in the sport. The launch not only strengthens officiating standards but also signals a broader evolution in how table tennis is analysed, broadcast, and experienced - both in India and on the global stage.

The partnership further consolidates Stupa Sports' expanding footprint within the sports ecosystem. Much like its recent landmark milestones - including the BWF certification of its AI-powered Instant Review System for all sanctioned badminton tournaments, its role as Data and Technology Partner for the Pickleball Champions League Asia Finals, the deployment of Stupa Cast for the Generali Hexagon Cup Padel tournament, and its provision of AI analytics for Major League Table Tennis and the Prime Volleyball League, along with its growing footprint in Oceania through agreements with Table Tennis Australia - this partnership reinforces Stupa's position as an Indian firm leading technology innovation across multiple sports and federations globally.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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