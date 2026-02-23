Advertisement
T20 World Cup 07 Feb 26 to 08 Mar 26
Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup Super 8: West Indies face off against Zimbabwe in a crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash in Mumbai on Monday. It is the first Super 8 match for both sides, who topped their respective groups. Zimbabwe's run to the Super 8 stage has been the fairytale story of the tournament, with Sikandar Raza's side beating Australia and Sri Lanka in the group stage. On the other hand, West Indies won all of their group games, including against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match also holds massive importance for India, whose qualification could depend upon the result of this clash, after their big defeat to South Africa. (Live Scorecard)

ZIM vs WI LIVE Score | Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8, striaght from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai:

Feb 23, 2026 17:46 (IST)
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE: West Indies unbeaten

Played 4, Won 4. That is the record for West Indies heading into the Super 8. Shai Hope's side topped Group C, and their performance was headlined by a statement win over England at today's venue, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Caribbean juggernaut has steadily fired on all cylinders so far, and have emerged as a surprising candidate to go all the way.

Feb 23, 2026 17:44 (IST)
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE: Zimbabwe's fairytale run

Zimbabwe's journey to the Super 8 has been the fairytale story of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Sikandar Raza's boys not only shocked Australia, but also stunned Sri Lanka at their own den to top Group B and enter the Super 8 unbeaten. Their giant-killing streak has come at the expense of Australia, who returned home after the group stages.

Feb 23, 2026 17:40 (IST)
ZIM vs WI LIVE: How Zimbabwe vs West Indies affects India

India's hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup will be impacted by today's result. Irrespective of who wins today, India must beat the winner of the Zimbabwe vs West Indies match to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Feb 23, 2026 17:34 (IST)
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE: Hello and welcome!

A very warm welcome to one and all to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash between Zimbabwe and West Indies! We are at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today, for the second match of Group 1 of the Super 8.

Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.

