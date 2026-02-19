Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs Italy Live Score T20 World Cup 2026
West Indies vs Italy Live: Two-time champions West Indies will look to fine-tune their combination and deliver yet another clinical performance as they take on spirited debutants Italy.
West Indies vs Italy Live Scorecard T20 World Cup 2026© AFP
WI vs ITA T20 World Cup Live: Two-time champions West Indies will look to fine-tune their combination and deliver yet another clinical performance as they take on spirited debutants Italy. While there is not much to gain for the Windies from this fixture, for the Azzurri, this is another chance to show their wares on the global stage and sign off with a statement performance. The Windies will face Zimbabwe in Mumbai on February 23, South Africa in Ahmedabad on February 26, before returning here for a marquee clash against co-hosts and title favourites India on March 1. (Live Scorecard | T20 World Cup Super 8 Schedule)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check T20 World Cup 2026 News, Schedule , Results and Points Table at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
WI vs ITA T20 World Cup Live Score Updates
Group C's final act - In the final Group C fixture, tournament debutants Italy take on two-time champions West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While there is not much to gain for the Windies from this fixture, for the Azzurri, this is another chance to show their wares on the global stage and sign off with a statement performance. Unbeaten and building momentum - With three wins from three, West Indies were the first team to secure a Super 8 berth. Shai Hope’s men will now look to maintain their perfect record and carry strong momentum into the next round, where fixtures against Zimbabwe, South Africa and India await them. Sherfane Rutherford and Shimron Hetmyer have done the bulk of the scoring so far. A major positive from the win over Nepal was skipper Shai Hope spending valuable time in the middle and registering a half-century, which should do his confidence a world of good. One slight concern has been the lack of runs from Brandon King at the top, and the Windies will hope he rediscovers his touch before the Super 8s begin. With the ball, Jason Holder has quite literally stood tall, leading the attack impressively, with Romario Shepherd providing solid support. Shepherd missed the Nepal game due to a niggle, and given this is a dead rubber, the management may err on the side of caution and keep him fresh for the Super 8 stage. In the spin department, Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie have complemented each other well, while Roston Chase has quietly contributed with the ball, adding balance to a well-rounded bowling unit. From nerves to belief - Italy's World Cup debut against Scotland could perhaps be put down to nerves, as they were unable to fully showcase their potential on the big stage. However, the two matches since have painted a far more encouraging picture. They registered a thumping win over Nepal and then gave England a genuine scare in a spirited chase, eventually falling short. It was their death bowling and ground fielding that let them down in that contest, and had they been sharper in those areas, the result might have been different. Benjamin Manenti's Big Bash League experience has clearly come to the fore, with the all-rounder making his presence felt with both bat and ball. The loss of skipper Wayne Madsen has hampered their campaign, particularly in the batting department, but the side has been led admirably by Harry Manenti, even if he will be personally disappointed not to have contributed more with the bat. The Mosca brothers, Justin and Anthony, were among the stars of that memorable first World Cup win, though they have struggled to replicate that impact in the games around it at the top of the order. With the ball, it has largely been a collective effort. Leg spinner Crishan Kalugamage, along with Manenti and JJ Smuts, have excelled in the spin department, while Ali Hasan and Grant Stewart have delivered useful spells in patches. Form (Last 5 completed T20Is, most recent first) - West Indies- WWWWL | Italy - LWLLWL. Conditions check - Italy have already played two games in Kolkata, while this will be just the second outing here for West Indies. With an 11 pm start, the conditions are unlikely to change over the course of the match, unlike the 3 pm fixtures, where batting has tended to get easier once the floodlights take effect. Both teams bring their own attacking brand of cricket, and these conditions should suit them nicely. All the ingredients are in place for an entertaining contest.