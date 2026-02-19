WI vs ITA T20 World Cup Live: Two-time champions West Indies will look to fine-tune their combination and deliver yet another clinical performance as they take on spirited debutants Italy. While there is not much to gain for the Windies from this fixture, for the Azzurri, this is another chance to show their wares on the global stage and sign off with a statement performance. The Windies will face Zimbabwe in Mumbai on February 23, South Africa in Ahmedabad on February 26, before returning here for a marquee clash against co-hosts and title favourites India on March 1. (Live Scorecard | T20 World Cup Super 8 Schedule)