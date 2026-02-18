The T20 World Cup Super 8 line-up is complete after Pakistan beat Namibia in their last Group A game in Colombo on Wednesday. From Group A, hosts and defending champions India and Pakistan have advanced, while from Group B Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have advanced. From Group C, West Indies and England were the top teams, while from Group D, South Africa and New Zealand qualified for the next stage.

The eight qualified teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will enter the semi-finals.

Group 1: India, Zimbabwe, West Indies, South Africa

Group 2: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand

Group 1 Schedule

February 22: India vs South Africa, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7 pm IST)

February 23: Zimbabwe vs West Indies, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (7 pm IST)

February 26: South Africa vs West Indies, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (3 pm IST)

February 26: India vs Zimbabwe, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (7 pm IST)

March 1: Zimbabwe vs South Africa, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (3 pm IST)

March 1: India vs West Indies, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (7 pm IST)

Group 2 Schedule

February 21: New Zealand vs Pakistan, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (7 pm IST)

February 22: England vs Sri Lanka, Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Kandy (3 pm IST)

February 24: England vs Pakistan, Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Kandy (7 pm IST)

February 25: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (7 pm IST)

February 27: England vs New Zealand, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (7 pm IST)

February 28: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Pallekele Cricket Stadium, Kandy (7 pm IST)

The teams that have progressed to the Super Eights of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 have secured automatic qualification for the next edition of the tournament, to be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2028.

As co-hosts of the 2028 event, Australia and New Zealand were granted automatic qualification. In accordance with the qualification criteria, all Super Eights teams, including New Zealand along with Australia, now have their places confirmed for the 2028 tournament.

The list of 12 automatic qualifiers will be completed by the next three highest-ranked teams in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings as of 9 March (the day after the scheduled final).

Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ireland are set to secure those places, with no upcoming international fixtures scheduled that could alter their rankings before the cut-off date.

The remaining eight places in the 20-team field will be determined through a regional qualification pathway, with allocations based on the relative competitive strength of each region.