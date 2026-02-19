Legendary batter Virender Sehwag has raised concerns over India's bowling credentials heading into the T20 World Cup Super 8s. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side remained unbeaten in the group stage, winning all four of their matches to enter the next phase. While the defending champions had little difficulty outclassing their Group A opponents - a list that included arch-rivals Pakistan - Sehwag suggested that India are yet to face a major test in the tournament. With India set to face South Africa, who were also unbeaten in the group stage, in their first Super 8 fixture on Sunday, Sehwag highlighted that the bowling unit still has questions to answer.

"I don't think India have been challenged yet. In the first match, India struggled a bit, but since then they have been playing consistent cricket. The real test will begin in the Super 8s. Today, India scored 193, but they also conceded 176. So India will have to look at their bowling. When we come up against a better batting side, how will this bowling unit respond and be used?" Sehwag said during a discussion on Cricbuzz.

During the same interaction, the veteran pacer also addressed the uncertainty surrounding India's bowling combination, particularly in the death overs.

On Wednesday, India defeated the Netherlands by 17 runs, with the Dutch managing 176/7 in response to India's 193/6 in Ahmedabad.

"There is still doubt over which combination India will go with in the Super 8s. If you have an all-rounder like Axar Patel at No. 8, then who bowls at the death? If a team like the Netherlands can ask questions in the death overs, then bigger challenges are coming. If Arshdeep is there, you can be a little flexible since he can bowl alongside Bumrah at the death," Mohit noted.

In the Super 8s, India will take on South Africa on February 22 in Ahmedabad, then move to Chennai to face Zimbabwe, before concluding their phase in Kolkata against the West Indies.