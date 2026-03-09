Varun Chakaravarthy once again took a hilarious dig at Pakistan after India clinched the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Batting first, India posted a mammoth total of 255/5 in 20 overs, powered by half-centuries from Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan. In response, New Zealand crumbled against India's disciplined attack and were bowled out for 159. With this victory, India not only defended their T20 World Cup title but also became the first team to win the trophy three times.

After the win, Chakaravarthy shared a funny picture on his Instagram, where he was seen holding the trophy while sipping tea from a cup.

This post from the mystery spinner went viral as the fans shared hilarious comments on it.

Varun Chakravarthy owning Pakistan yet again in his Instagram post

For those unaware, Chakaravarthy had posted a similar picture after India defeated Pakistan to win the Asia Cup 2025. During that tournament, Indian players had refused to accept the trophy from PCB Chief and Asia Cup Council Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, and therefore returned without the silverware.

The next day, Chakaravarthy posted a picture of himself lying on his bed with a tea cup placed beside him-a humorous stand-in for the Asia Cup trophy. Later, in an interview, he revealed that he had originally planned to take a celebratory photo with the trophy on his bed. When the trophy was unavailable, he decided to recreate the moment with a mug instead.

"I knew we were going to win. After the second match, I was sure that if we met them in the final, we would win. So I had planned everything-I planned to sleep with the cup next to me and take a photo. But after the match, there was nothing next to me. There was only a coffee cup, so I went ahead with that," he had explained.

As for the T20 World Cup 2026, Chakaravarthy had a mixed campaign. Although he finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets, he also conceded 287 runs in the 31 overs he bowled.