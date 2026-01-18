India's 14-year-old sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, took a stunning catch near the boundary rope to hand India a crucial breakthrough during the U-19 World Cup 2026 match against Bangladesh on Saturday. During the 26th over of the Bangladesh innings, Md Samiun Basir Ratul attempted to hit a delivery from Vihaan Malhotra for six over long-off. However, Suryavanshi was perfectly positioned; he took the catch sideways, lobbed the ball into the air as he crossed the boundary rope, and then stepped back into the field of play to complete the catch. It was a vital wicket for India, as Bangladesh failed to claw their way back into the encounter. The Ayush Mhatre-led side ultimately went on to clinch the match.

Coming to the match, Vihaan Malhotra produced a sensational spell of 4 for 14 to trigger a dramatic Bangladesh batting collapse as India pulled off an 18-run victory via the DLS method.

Bangladesh, who bowled out India for 238 in a reduced 49-over contest, were firmly in control of the chase before losing eight wickets for 40 runs to lose the match from a winning position.

It was India's second consecutive victory in the tournament. Bangladesh were bowled out for 146 in 28.3 overs, well short of the revised target of 165 from 29 overs.

Players from both sides were seen exchanging handshakes and pleasantries on the field at the end of the match after both the captains avoided the customary gesture at the toss.

India now lead group B standings with four points from two matches, while Bangladesh and USA were yet to open their accounts. New Zealand are yet to begin their campaign in Group B.

Chasing a revised target of 165 from 29 overs after a second rain delay of over one hour and 30 minutes, Bangladesh were cruising at 102 for 2 after 20 overs, comfortably ahead of the DLS par score of 88.

What followed, however, was a stunning collapse engineered by Malhotra's disciplined off-spin and supported by timely strikes from the other end. Malhotra, who had struggled earlier with the bat in his 24-ball 7, found sharp turn and bounce to dismantle the middle order, removing Kalam Siddiki (15), Sheikh Parvez Jibon (7), Rizan Hossan (15) and Samiun Basir (2) in a decisive spell that swung the match sharply India's way.

Bangladesh lost five wickets in the space of 33 balls as panic set in. Left-arm spinner Khilan Patel delivered the decisive blow by dismissing Bangladesh skipper Azizul Hakim, who top-scored with a patient 51 off 72 balls (4x4, 1x6). Hakim, aware of the DLS equation, had played a composed innings but misjudged a waist-high full toss from Khilan, looking to clear long-on only to pick out the fielder in the deep, effectively ending Bangladesh's resistance.

Henil Patel then wrapped up the tail by removing Iqbal Hossain Emon as Bangladesh were bowled out for 146 in 28.3 overs, well short of the revised target, sealing India's victory.

(With PTI inputs)