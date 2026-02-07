As the T20 World Cup 2026 commences in Colombo, the cricketing developments are set to be overshadowed by utter 'drama' by the Pakistan team and their management. Just days before the start of the tournament, the Pakistan government barred its team from taking the field against India in the February 15 match. While the Indian players would still arrive at the field for the toss, the Pakistanis aren't expected to. The reason? India 'bullying' Pakistan and other cricketing nations with the help of the International Cricket Council (ICC), according to Pakistan.

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi backed his country's government's move, blocking Pakistan from playing against India in the T20 World Cup group fixture. He suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been "bullying" them around for a long time, and sees this decision by Pakistan as an opportunity to 'settle the score'.

Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar, however, lost his cool seeing such comments being made against the Indian team, a side that has been pivotal to cricket's rising global popularity.

"But ask me na, the question is we are never asked, nobody from India has ever asked, that is the point I was making is that you know Pakistan wants always India to invite but we have never heard, I am talking even before the relations got to the state that they are in today, there was hardly anything, how many of our singers, how many of our you know maybe film stars are invited to act in Pakistani films or even before, before like I said before relations," the India great said on India Today.

Gavaskar also recalled 'easier times' when India and Pakistan engaged in bilateral contests, with several IPL franchises also signing players from across the border. Even then, Gavaskar feels, it was India who made the first move to repair the relationship.

"It is always we who are making that first move, we are the ones who are always you know reaching out, so that is the only thing that I was saying, when we talked about this bullying and stuff like that, that was going on, we are not, we are not bullying anybody, we are just minding our own business," he added.

"We have already. We started in 2008. We did have the Pakistanis playing in the IPL. I think just about every franchise has had a Pakistani player. I think we also had Pakistani commentators during the IPL," said Gavaskar.

"No, we are not. Give me examples. It is the easiest thing to say that we are bullying. Everything is out there before the first ball of the tournament is bowled. Before the Champions Trophy, India had clearly said that they wouldn't go to Pakistan so all their matches were played in Dubai. That was known long before the tournament started," said Gavaskar.

Countering Najam Sethi's accusation of 'bullying', Gavaskar said Pakistan should stand up to India if the team is indeed being bullied.

"I don't see where bullying comes in. I think bullying is a very easy word to use to look at making excuses for yourself; I don't see where it comes from. If that's the case then stand up to the bully, the best answer is always to stand up to the bully," he added.