There is no greater praise in the world for a sportsperson than to be lauded by the opponent. As the whole of India sings the praises of Jasprit Bumrah for his exemplary performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final, England captain Harry Brook also took his hat off to the superstar pacer. In a high-scoring fixture that saw 499 runs scored across the two innings, Bumrah conceded only 33 runs in his 4 overs. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Brook admitted that Bumrah is the "best of all time" at the moment, and said there is no denying it.

While other bowlers struggled to keep their economy rate under 10 runs per over, Bumrah not only bowled economical spells but also conceded just 6 runs in the 18th over of the second innings - the particular over that turned the game in India's favour.

"He's a very good bowler, arguably the best of all time at the minute. He's been a very good bowler for a long time," Brook told the media after England's exit at the semi-final stage.

Brook was also full of praise for India's fielding in the match, especially Axar Patel, who took a spectacular catch to dismiss the England captain before producing a mind-boggling relay effort to get rid of Will Jacks.

"The Indians fielded extremely well. That catch is arguably one of the best I've ever seen as well. So yes, hats off to them."

Harry Brook Continues To Back 'Best Coach' Brendon McCullum

England's exit from the T20 World Cup is bound to raise questions over Brendon McCullum's future. However, Brook continues to back the head coach.

Speaking about McCullum, the England skipper said: "I've said plenty of times he's the best coach I've ever had, the best head coach I've ever had. The way he speaks to everybody, the way he has an aura in the dressing room - everybody looks up to him. The things he did in the game as a player were unbelievable, and he has carried that into his coaching. The things he's done over the four years since taking over have changed English cricket, hopefully for the better. As I said, he's the best head coach I've ever had."