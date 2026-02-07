The T20 World Cup 2026 is being hosted by India and Sri Lanka. A total of 55 matches will take over the space of a month, starting from February 7 with the final on March 8. 20 teams take part, having been divided into four groups of five. The top two teams from each group qualify to the Super 8 stage, from where the top two teams of each Super 8 group enter the semi-finals. Find the full T20 World Cup 2026 schedule below:

T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule:

Picture Credits: ICC

India captain Suryakumar Yadav struck a sparkling unbeaten 84 off 49 balls on Saturday to rescue the hosts from 77-6 to a competitive 161-9 against the USA in their opening T20 World Cup match in Mumbai.

Shadley van Schalkwyk took three wickets in the sixth over to leave defending champions and overwhelming tournament favourites India in disarray at 46-4 at a stunned Wankhede stadium.

But Suryakumar paced his innings brilliantly, shepherding the tail and smashing 10 fours and four sixes as India plundered 75 off the final six overs.

After USA captain Monank Patel won the toss and opted to field, his decision was rewarded with the prize wicket of the dangerous Abishek Sharma off the first ball he faced.

The left-handed Abishek attempted a typically flamboyant back-foot drive for six off the bowling of Ali Khan to be caught on the cover boundary by Sanjay Krishnamurthi.

Number three Tilak Varma announced his arrival with a six and two fours off Saurabh Netravalkar.

At 45-1, Ishan Kishan slapped Van Schalkwyk to Milind Kumar at mid-off on 20 to spark a mini collapse.

It was soon 46-3 as captain Tilak also fell to Van Schalkwyk, splicing an attempted pull to the US captain Patel at midwicket.

Next ball Shivam Dube also fell to leave Van Schalkwyk on a hat-trick, which was successfully staved off by Suryakumar.

They crept to 63-4 at the halfway stage which soon became 72-5 and 77-6 when Rinku Singh was caught in the deep and Hardik Pandya perished in similar fashion.

Suryakumar exploded in the 16th over, hitting three fours and a six off seamer Saurabh Netravalkar.

He reached his fifty off 36 balls with a trademark wristy sweep for four.

The final over saw Suryakumar smash 21 runs off Netravalkar including two sixes.

Van Schalkwyk finished with 4-25 from his four overs.