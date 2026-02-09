India captain Suryakumar Yadav got engaged in a funny exchange with Arshdeep Singh after the team's 29-run win over USA in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday. The video that was recorded by the lanky pacer is going viral on social media. Arshdeep reached out to his skipper in the team bus and asked him about their batting partnership against USA. Suryakumar came up with a funny response, while finding it hard to control his laughter.

"How was our partnership?" asked Arshdeep.

Suryakumar replied, "It was solid. I enjoyed it. I got a bit of motivation from you."

Arshdeep added, "My contribution was a little lesser."

Suryakumar funnily corrected him, "No, you have only contributed."

Further in the video, Arshdeep gave himself the credit for turning the tide in India's favour during batting, and Suryakumar also agreed to it.

Watch the video here:

The post match conversation between Surya and Arshdeep Singh pic.twitter.com/G5ZOJeTgzF — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 8, 2026

A loose batting line-up of India was tested by USA in their very first game of T20 World Cup 2026, but the Suryakumar Yadav-led side managed to clinch a 29-run win at the end at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday.

Suryakumar Yadav played a fighting knock, helping the hosts post a total of 161 for 9 after getting an invitation to bat first. The side got off to a horrible start, going down to 46 for 4 in the Powerplay. Abhishek Sharma fell to Ali Khan for a golden duck, while Shadley van Schalkwyk struck thrice in the final over of the Powerplay to dent India.

USA kept it tight with wickets at regular intervals before Suryakumar scored 84 not out in 49 balls to propel his team to a respectable total on the two-paced wicket. His innings was laced with 10 fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Arshdeep scored four runs off six balls with the help of a four. He shared a 22-run stand in 14 balls with the captain for the eighth wicket.

Van Schalkwyk was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4 for 25. In the chase, USA were restricted to 132/8. Mohammed Siraj returned with 3 for 29.