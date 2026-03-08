Indian cricket team skipper Suryakumar Yadav's emotional reaction has gone viral on social media after he led his side to the T20 World Cup 2026 title with a win over New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah were the top performers as India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the summit clash. Samson and Abhishek Sharma slammed half-centuries to take India to a mammoth total of 255, and in response, New Zealand were bundled out for 159, with Jasprit Bumrah taking four wickets. Following the win, Suryakumar was visibly emotional, and his gesture became extremely popular among the fans. The India skipper walked to the centre of the pitch and touched the soil with his hand before placing it on his forehead in a respectful manner. It was a gesture of gratitude towards the pitch and the ground where India emerged victorious.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson attributed his phenomenal success in the business end of India's triumphant T20 World Cup campaign to his "big conversations" with Sachin Tendulkar, saying he had been in constant touch with the batting great for last two months.

Samson was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his explosive knocks in the last three matches of the event, including the semifinal against England and the final against New Zealand.

"For the last couple of months, I have been in constant contact with Sachin sir. I reached out to him and had big big conversations with him. Getting a guidance from someone like him, what more can you ask for? "I am very grateful for everyone who supported me," Samson said India's 96-run win in the title clash in which he top-scored with a scintillating 89.

Samson, who was struggling prior to the World Cup, added, "Feels like a dream. Very happy and grateful. Out of words, out of emotions.

"To be honest, it started one-two years before. When I was in the 2024 World Cup team where I didn't play, I kept visualising, kept on working and this was exactly what I wanted to do. After the New Zealand series I was broken, my dreams were completely shattered.

"And I was thinking what can I do. But God had different plans. And I was rewarded for being brave enough to dream. A lot of former players have reached out to me and tried to help me out." Asked what more does he want to achieve, the wicketkeeper-batter said, "This itself is very big for me, I want to enjoy it right now and then after a few days will figure out what more to do."

(With agency inputs)