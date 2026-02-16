India captain Suryakumar Yadav was not happy with Kuldeep Yadav after the spinner dropped a regulation catch near the boundary during their T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday. Kuldeep grassed an easy catch off Hardik Pandya's bowling in the 18th over of Pakistan's chase, and a video of Suryakumar giving the bowler a mouthful after the match has now gone viral on social media. In the clip, Suryakumar can be seen scolding Kuldeep over the earlier incident.

For the unversed, Kuldeep not only dropped Shaheen Afridi's catch on the second ball of the 17th over, but also ended up conceding six runs to Pakistan. Moments later, Hardik was also seen making animated gestures at Kuldeep, expressing his frustration over the missed chance.

Hardik's disappointment can be understood but wtf was that between surya and kuldeep. pic.twitter.com/kfzLb2RkUz — Shreyash Patil (@Shreyash2024) February 15, 2026

The incident, however, had little impact on the result, as India marched to a 61-run victory - their biggest-ever win over Pakistan in terms of runs. The victory also confirmed India's place in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Chasing 176, Pakistan slumped to 34/4 courtesy early strikes from Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel. Usman Khan (44 off 34 balls, with six fours and a six) was the only batter who offered any resistance, as India bowled out Pakistan for just 114 in 18 overs, securing their third successive win of the tournament.

Axar (2/29 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Hardik (2/16 in three overs), Bumrah (2/17 in two overs) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/17 in three overs) also among the wickets.

Following the defeat, Pakistan slipped to third place in Group A. They must avoid defeat against Namibia in their final group match on Wednesday to keep their Super Eight hopes alive.

If Pakistan fail to beat Namibia, USA will join India as the second team from Group A to advance to the next round.