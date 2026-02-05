Skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday said the secret behind India's success in the shortest format was down to having a similar mindset across competitions as the co-hosts of T20 World Cup go into the ICC event with the tag of overwhelming favourites. He also provided a fitness update on Washington Sundar and said the all-rounder will not be rushed to make a comeback. The defending champions India will take on the USA in their tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday, looking to win a historic third title.

“We have been playing some good brand of cricket from last 2-3 years, but I think we have changed our thinking,” Suryakumar said during the Captains' Press Conference when asked about India's mentality.

“Earlier, we used to play bilateral (series) differently than the ICC tournaments, but now, be it an ICC event or (the) Asia Cup or even a bilateral (match), we try to play in the same manner.” India have won each of their bilateral series since winning the T20 World Cup in 2024 along with the Asia Cup win last year.

“This is why, when we went to play the 2024 T20 World Cup, it did not feel any different and rather, it felt like we've been playing this way for an entire year,” he said.

“Even now, the kind of cricket we've been playing for the last year, we will try to play the same way (in T20 World Cup). And if we play well, the result will also be on our side,” Suryakumar added.

What Is Washington Sundar's Injury Status

Sundar underwent scans after reporting an acute onset of discomfort in his lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on January 11. An in-person consultation with an expert followed, which confirmed that Sundar had a side strain and advised rest for a few days.

The Indian skipper said the team wants to give Washington enough time to comeback strong “one hundred per cent”.

“Tilak Varma got a break, he couldn't play the New Zealand series and when he came back, he was a different player. He played an A-series game (warm-up match between India A and USA) and also yesterday (on Wednesday against South Africa). We are hoping Washington will also (go) the same (way),” Suryakumar said.

“He is doing really well. He is almost there. We want him to be fully fit when he comes back... 100 per cent, we will be patient with him,” he added.

SKY Praises Gautam Gambhir

Suryakumar said India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has also “infused” the mentality of keeping the team first among the players, citing the example of Ishan Kishan who scored his maiden T20 ton last week off a six against New Zealand.

“The dressing room is the same, only a few boxes (compartments of a train) have changed, but it has been a wonderful journey since he has taken over,” Suryakumar said.

“The main thing is the atmosphere that he has created in the dressing room — that it's a team game. He has infused that personal milestones should be kept aside and the team goals are more important.

“For example, in the last match in Thiruvananthapuram, Ishan was in his 90s and he completed his hundred with a six. That is one thing he (Gambhir) is trying in the dressing room, keeping the personal milestones away and focusing on what's the team's goal and then the work towards it.” “So everything (else) comes in that (and) there is no need to do anything else. (Also) the freedom which is given to everyone. The two batters in the middle have that freedom, the dressing room atmosphere is very light, (having) good team dinners and even going out for movies together, all these things small, small things helps a lot in a team atmosphere,” he added.

Suryakumar said the dew factor, which the legendary MS Dhoni highlighted as one hindrance for the Indian team in this T20 World Cup, should be taken out of the game.

“We are batting well and we are chasing well. Whatever the situation is on the game-day, (may) be it in the semifinal or the final, we will take a decision. If we have to bat first, we will do that,” he said.

“Having runs on board is always better. Also, we have played a lot of matches where dew was a factor. (We have) so many players in the team who have been playing for so many years, both franchise and international cricket.

“We should rather take the dew factor out of the game now and we should focus on playing good cricket. The game has advanced, you prepare for the dew factor. It all boils down to how you prepare,” Suryakumar added.