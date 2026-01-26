Sunil Gavaskar and Simon Doull spoke highly of Team India following their dominant win over New Zealand in the third T20I at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. After restricting New Zealand to 153/9, the hosts made light work of the target, chasing it down with 10 overs to spare. Abhishek Sharma bludgeoned a 14-ball half-century en route to an unbeaten 68 (20), while captain Suryakumar Yadav registered his second half-century in as many games, finishing unbeaten on 57 off just 26 balls.

While summing up the Suryakumar-led side's dominance in the five-match series-having taken an unassailable 3-0 lead-former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull claimed that India could easily field two teams in the upcoming T20 World Cup, and that both sides would reach the semi-finals.

"If India fielded two teams for the T20 World Cup, both could finish in the top four," Doull said on Star Sports after the match.

Reacting to Doull's remark, Gavaskar added a cheeky twist, claiming, "In fact, I feel that both teams would reach the final."

India's chase got off to the worst possible start as New Zealand quick Matt Henry bowled Sanju Samson with the first ball of the innings. However, the hosts soon took charge with Ishan Kishan and fellow left-hander Abhishek hitting a flurry of fours and sixes.

The pair put on 53 runs off 19 balls before Kishan fell for 28 off Ish Sodhi, but Abhishek raced to India's second fastest in the format.

Abhishek missed out on his mentor Yuvraj Singh's fastest T20 fifty record for India by two balls. Yuvraj scored a fifty in 12 balls in 2007.

Abhishek kept up the attack with Suryakumar, who hit his second successive fifty in his 26-ball knock. The duo put on an unbeaten stand of 102 to underline India's status as the world's number one-ranked T20 team.

(With AFP Inputs)