Sri Lanka vs Australia LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh have started in the fifth gear for Australia against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in their T20 World Cup match on Monday. Sri Lanka replaced Kamil Mishara with Kusal Perera, while skipper Mitchell Marsh came back into the Australia XI after missing the side's first two matches, along with Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett. Australia's Super 8 hopes are in danger after their shock loss to Zimbabwe, and defeat today would all but end their qualification chances. Hit by multiple injuries, Australia will aim to put up a better batting display against spin. On the other hand, victory for Sri Lanka would makes it three wins from three and guarantee them a berth in the Super 8. (Live Scorecard)