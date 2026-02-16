Sri Lanka vs Australia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh On Fire Right From Start
Sri Lanka vs Australia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh have started in the fifth gear for Australia against Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka vs Australia LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh have started in the fifth gear for Australia against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in their T20 World Cup match on Monday. Sri Lanka replaced Kamil Mishara with Kusal Perera, while skipper Mitchell Marsh came back into the Australia XI after missing the side's first two matches, along with Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett. Australia's Super 8 hopes are in danger after their shock loss to Zimbabwe, and defeat today would all but end their qualification chances. Hit by multiple injuries, Australia will aim to put up a better batting display against spin. On the other hand, victory for Sri Lanka would makes it three wins from three and guarantee them a berth in the Super 8. (Live Scorecard)
SL vs AUS T20 World Cup 2026 Live
Four!
A bit of a movement as Chameera is right on the money! Gentle outswing on a length, on off, Mitchell Marsh gets behind the line and bunts it to the off side.
Apa Sriiiiiii Lankaaaa, namo namo mathaa - Yes, those golden lines. Every Sri Lankan in the crowd is chuffed to bits. The national anthems have been sung and the home side is ready. The crowd is ready. Is the visiting side ready? The Lankans get into a huddle, and then disperse out. Past them, out come the Aussie opening pair of Travis Head and skipper Mitchell Marsh. Dushmantha Chameera will take the new ball in his hand and look to swing the ball upfront. Marsh to face. Here we go!
National anthems - The match officials and the two teams walk out for the anthems. It will be Australia's first, followed by that of the Lankans.
Just lean to our strengths - A few minutes before the toss, ace broadcaster Mark Howard caught up with Australia's TIM DAVID. The first question asked is the discussion after the Aussie loss to Zimbabwe, to which David calmly replies saying that it was just one of those games where things didn't go to plan. Adds that it is now about shifting their focus to this game, which is a big one. Does not feel it is a knockout for his side though. On the mantra for the turnaround, Tim says that the advice for the players is to just lean into their strengths and look at how they have played in the last 18 months. Further says that tonight is an opportunity to show that. On the pitch expectations, TD says that some of the Aussies had a hit out here last night and liked the pace. Expects the pitch to spin a little bit in the subcontinent. On being told that he started batting in T20s at 8, then moved upto 7 and is now at 4, which is a hefty promotion, Tim David agrees and says that he is absolutely enjoying his promotion. Calls it more responsibiity and more opportunity for him to score runs and put the team in a good position.
Every game in the World Cup is big - The skipper of Australia, MITCHELL MARSH, is first asked about his health. To which, Marsh smiles and says that all is okay and he is ready to go tonight. On this being a potential knockout for the Aussies, Mitch admits that it is but quickly adds that every game in the World Cup is a big one. The Bison honestly adds that the Aussies weren't at their best in the previous game and are looking forward to implement their learnings from that loss and be a lot better in this game. On the team changes, the skipper informs that himself, Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett come in.
One of the most important games - The captain of Sri Lanka, DASUN SHANAKA, calls this as one of the most important games in the competition (for Sri Lanka) and is looking forward for the same. On the team news, Shanaka informs that they are going in with one change, with Kusal Perera coming in for Kamil Mishara. Short and sweet interview.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (IN FOR KAMIL MISHARA), Kusal Mendis (WK), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera and Matheesha Pathirana.
Australia (Playing XI) - Mitchell Marsh (C) (IN FOR MATT RENSHAW), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Josh Inglis (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly (IN FOR BEN DWARSHUIS), Xavier Bartlett (IN FOR MATTHEW KUHNEMANN), Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa.
TOSS - All set for the spin of the coin. Big news. MITCHELL MARSH IS BACK. Dasun Shanaka is with him. Shanaka will flip the coin, while Marsh will call. Heads is the call from the Bison, but it is a tail. SRI LANKA WILL BOWL.