South Africa vs Canada LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa have been invited to bat by Canada in their opening T20 World Cup Group D match in Ahmedabad on Monday. The Proteas are aiming to begin a journey to go one step further than they managed in the 2024 edition, when they narrowly lost the final to India. An early victory is important for Aiden Markram-led South Africa as they're in a tricky group that also features New Zealand and Afghanistan. Canada, led by Dilpreet Bajwa, will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Netherlands, USA and Nepal and add to the list of impressive showings from an ICC associate member. (Live Scorecard)