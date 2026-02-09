Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Aiden Markram And Co. Invited To Bat
SA vs CAN T20 World Cup LIVE Score Updates: South Africa face off against Canada in their opening Group D match in Ahmedabad on Monday.
South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup LIVE Cricket Scorecard Updates© ICC
South Africa vs Canada LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa have been invited to bat by Canada in their opening T20 World Cup Group D match in Ahmedabad on Monday. The Proteas are aiming to begin a journey to go one step further than they managed in the 2024 edition, when they narrowly lost the final to India. An early victory is important for Aiden Markram-led South Africa as they're in a tricky group that also features New Zealand and Afghanistan. Canada, led by Dilpreet Bajwa, will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Netherlands, USA and Nepal and add to the list of impressive showings from an ICC associate member. (Live Scorecard)
Match 9, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2026, Feb 09, 2026
Play In Progress
SA
2/0 (0.1)
CAN
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Canada won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 12.00
Batsman
Aiden Markram
1 (1)
Quinton de Kock
0* (0)
Bowler
Kaleem Sana
2/0 (0.1)
SA vs CAN T20 World Cup 2026 Live
All done with the pre-match rituals and it is time to get going in Ahmedabad.
It is time for the national anthems. The match officials make their way out in the middle. Aiden Markram and Dilpreet Bajwa lead their respective sides out in the middle as well. It will be Canada's national anthem first, followed by that of South Africa.
The captain of South Africa - Aiden Markram says that the surface looks pretty good and stresses that they cannot take the initial stages of the tournament lightly. Hopes his side could get off to a strong start, post a competitive total, and then carry that momentum into their bowling. He adds it is a fantastic stadium to play at and they are excited about getting a good run going in Ahmedabad. Markram adds that the team was really looking forward to the start of the World Cup, stressing that while progressing to the final is the long-term aim, it is something they have to earn. He confirms that Stubbs will bat at number six, with the side opting for four seamers alongside Keshav Maharaj as the lone spinner.
The captain of Canada - Dilpreet Bajwa says that they will bowl first. Adds that the side is excited to play against the runners-up of the last World Cup. He mentions that it looks like a batting track and says that they had good practice warm-up matches and they are ready. Mentions that they are going with 3 pacers and states that the guys are up for the challenge. Talking about the experience of playing against top teams, Dilpreet mentions that many of them have already played in the GT20 League, where they got the chance to rub shoulders with international players. He is also quick to add that the World Cup is a much bigger stage and that it is a great opportunity for them to showcase their talent to the world.
Canada (Playing XI) - Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa (C), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (WK), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskarandeep Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, and Ansh Patel.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, and Lungi Ngidi.
TOSS - Kem chho, Ahmedabad. It is coming to toss time at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The two captains - Aiden Markram and Dilpreet Bajwa - are out in the middle for the coin flip. Aiden gives it a flick. Bajwa calls it correctly. CANADA OPT TO BOWL FIRST.
An unpredictable opposition - South Africa will play three back-to-back games in Ahmedabad, so they will aim to get comfortable quickly. They have got one T20I under their belt at this venue, a loss to India back in December 2025. The stats here are pretty clear though. In the eight T20I matches played at this ground, teams batting first have won five times, making the toss a big factor. And it’s not just about batting first, it’s about posting big totals. Teams batting first have crossed 200 three times here, so if the Proteas get first crack, they’ll be looking to pile on the runs and put Canada under serious pressure from the get-go. But the way we have seen the associate teams pushing the big daddies to their limits, this is going to be another mouth-watering clash between South Africa's lethality in both departments and Canada's overall unpredictability. Stay tuned for the toss and teams.
Nothing to lose, all to gain - Canada are playing their second consecutive T20 World Cup, and there’s genuine excitement around their young skipper. 23-year-old Dilpreet Bajwa will be leading the charge, and the question is whether they can rise to the occasion and challenge strong opponents. The warmup losses to Italy and Nepal weren’t great, but they do have a solid core of experience. Saad Bin Zafar and Dilon Heyliger lead the bowling attack as their most prolific wicket-takers, while Nicholas Kirton will be key with the bat. Navneet Dhaliwal is their only batter with over 1000 runs in this format, providing much-needed stability, and Yuvraj Samra’s youthful energy could be the wildcard that makes things interesting.
South Africa’s tough road begins - Since that heartbreaking final in Barbados a couple of years back, the Proteas have endured a pretty underwhelming stretch in the T20I format. The numbers don’t paint a great picture. A win percentage just below fifty percent, with 12 wins and 20 losses in the same period. Not exactly the form you want heading into a major tournament. Now they’re stuck in a group of death alongside New Zealand and Afghanistan, two teams that can beat anyone on their day. For Aiden Markram and his men, a strong start isn’t just important, it is absolutely essential. In a group this tough, there’s very little margin for error.
Ahmedabad welcomes the World Cup - The faster the format, the quicker the action. The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is flying through cities at express speed, and now it’s pulling into the vibrant city of Ahmedabad for Match 9. We have got an exciting Group D clash on our hands as the dangerous South Africa square off against the spirited fighters from Canada at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Buckle up, folks. Welcome to our coverage. Let’s get this party started.
... MATCH DAY ...
Redemption meets rebellion in Ahmedabad - Under the Ahmedabad lights, where big moments have a habit of turning into legends, South Africa and Canada step into Match 9 of the ICC T20 World Cup, a Group D fixture that also marks their first-ever meeting in this format, with very different histories but the same dream. For the Proteas, this tournament is as much about redemption as it is about silverware. Less than a couple of years ago, they were 'inches from glory' in the T20 World Cup final before watching it slip away, and that lingering pain has added an edge to a squad that now looks deeper, sharper and far more balanced. Firepower and form in the Proteas batting - Their build-up has been mixed, with only two series wins since that doomed final, one of them coming against West Indies, offering encouragement but also reminders of inconsistency, including a surprising one-off defeat against Namibia when a rotated XI was caught off guard. Yet, what truly lifts South Africa is the explosive form of their batting core. The return of Quinton de Kock has been a game-changer, as the left-hander topped the run charts in the recent SA20, rediscovering the fluency and authority that made him one of the most feared openers in the world. Ryan Rickelton has seized his late call-up with both hands, smashing two centuries in the same competition, while Tristan Stubbs arrives with confidence surging after a title-winning season capped by a match-winning final. Add Dewald Brevis, who topped South Africa's T20I run charts in 2025, alongside the reliability of Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram, and the Proteas suddenly look like a side that can post or chase any total. With David Miller waiting to deliver his trademark late fireworks and the six-hitting Jason Smith offering an X-factor, the batting depth is intimidating. Pace, power and spin in the bowling unit - Their bowling, too, carries menace on a surface expected to slow down as the match wears on. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen bring early movement and hostility, while Anrich Nortje's raw pace adds a point of difference. Corbin Bosch, South Africa's leading T20I wicket-taker in 2025, has a knack for striking at key moments, and the spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and George Linde should be well suited to extracting grip and control. Canada's Rise Powered by Belief - Canada, meanwhile, arrive with nothing to lose and a growing reputation for punching above their weight. Back-to-back T20 World Cup qualifications, sealed by a dominant unbeaten run through the ICC Americas Regional Qualifiers, have given them belief that they belong on this stage. Yuvraj Samra has been the heartbeat of their batting, piling up over 400 runs in the last year, while Navneet Dhaliwal and Harsh Thaker have repeatedly stepped up with stabilising and match-shaping knocks. Skipper Dilpreet Bajwa adds leadership and middle-order muscle, and with Dilon Heyliger and Saad Bin Zafar contributing with both bat and ball, Canada possess a flexible, all-round driven line-up that can adapt to different match situations. Their bowling is built around Kaleem Sana, whose 28 wickets last year underline his ability to strike regularly, supported by the discipline of Jaskaran Singh and the control and variety of Shivam Sharma and Saad, a group that knows it must take early wickets to keep South Africa in check. Team Form (Last 5 T20Is, latest result first) - South Africa - LWWLL | Canada - WWWWW. What to expect? What makes this contest even more compelling is the pattern that has already emerged in this World Cup, where teams like Netherlands, Scotland and USA have all pushed giants such as Pakistan, West Indies and India into uncomfortable corners, even enjoying the upper hand for long periods before falling just short of the final leap. Those performances have sent a clear message that no game is a formality, and Canada can take heart from that. If they can stay in the fight deep into the match and make their moments count against a star-studded South Africa outfit who will look to assert dominance, there is enough belief, balance and momentum in this squad to dream of something special, and who knows, Ahmedabad might just be the stage for another 'impossible' upset.