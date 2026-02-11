Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Afghanistan Take On South Africa In Must-Win Clash
SA vs AFG T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Afghanistan take on South Africa in a must-win encounter in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad.
SA vs AFG T20 World Cup LIVE Score© AFP
South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Afghanistan take on South Africa in a must-win encounter in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad. Afghanistan lost their first match against New Zealand and need a win over South Africa to keep their Super EIght dreams alive. On the other hand, South Africa are currently at the top of the Group D points table following an impressive win over Canada. Skipper Aiden Markram led by example as South Africa registered a 57-run victory. (Live Scorecard)
Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad (In for Ziaur Rahman), and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde (In for Corbin Bosch), Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, and Lungi Ngidi.
The captain of South Africa - Aiden Markram says they would have bowled first as well. Feels there will be some moisture in the field but happy to bat and are looking forward to putting a good total on the board. Acknowledges the form of every player in the previous game but Aiden wants to keep raising the bar. Informs that George Linde comes in as the extra spinner on this pitch, in place of Corbin Bosch.
The skipper of Afghanistan - Rashid Khan says that it's a good wicket to bowl first and they will prefer to chase. Continues that after the loss against the Kiwis, he and his team are ready to fetch the win as it's a must win game for them. They are not thinking much about the result and they will play with positive energy.
TOSS - It's toss time in Ahmedabad. Aiden Markram and Rashid Khan are out in the middle. Rashid calls 'Heads' correctly. Afghanistan will BOWL first.
Ptoteas or the Afghans? The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has reinforced its reputation as a batting paradise during this World Cup campaign, notably hosting South Africa's record-breaking total of 213 just two days ago. The surface for Match 13 is a red soil pitch, which typically offers truer bounce and more carry for pace bowlers compared to the slower black soil alternatives. While the stadium's large square boundaries provide some protection for bowlers, the fast outfield and consistent bounce reward aggressive stroke play. While South Africa enters the contest with winning momentum, Afghanistan faces a must-win situation to keep their tournament aspirations alive following an early setback. Stay tuned for toss and updates.
The Afghans are seeking their first win - Afghanistan enters this match looking to rebound after a challenging start, having lost their tournament opener to New Zealand by five wickets. Despite the loss, their batting unit showed resilience by posting a competitive 182, losing six wickets, anchored by a fiery 63 off 35 balls from Gulbadin Naib. The Afghan team will rely heavily on the leadership and experience of Rashid Khan, whose familiarity with the Ahmedabad venue from the IPL is expected to be a tactical advantage. Mujeeb Ur Rahman has also shown good early form with the ball, picking up 2/31 against the Kiwis, and will be a key figure in their spin-heavy attack alongside Noor Ahmad and Mohammad Nabi.
The Proteas are on a mission - South Africa has made a dominant start to the tournament, currently sitting second in Group D after a convincing 57-run victory over Canada in their opening match. The Proteas posted a formidable total, showcasing their batting depth and aggressive intent. Skipper Aiden Markram has been the standout performer, leading from the front with a brisk 59 off 32 balls. He has been well-supported by David Miller, who remains a reliable finisher with an unbeaten 39 in the opener, and Tristan Stubbs, who contributed a quick 34. On the bowling front, Lungi Ngidi was exceptional against Canada, claiming 4 wickets for 31 runs to dismantle their middle order.
Greetings folks! Hello, and a very warm welcome to match number 13 of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, featuring a high-stakes Group D encounter between South Africa and Afghanistan, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India. This fixture is a critical battle as both teams eye a top-two finish to secure a spot in the Super Eight stage.
... MATCHDAY ...
Remember the 2024 T20 WC semi-finals? Let's give you a small recap. Afghanistan were bowled out for a mere 56, and South Africa chased that down inside nine overs. Now, in 2026, they meet again. South Africa wants to prove they are still the boss, while Afghanistan is hungry to show they have grown and learned from that painful night. South Africa’s batting is dangerous - South Africa arrives in Ahmedabad with the engine already humming. Their emphatic 57-run victory over Canada in the group opener served as a perfect warm-up, shaking off any tournament rust. They have power hitters from the top of the order all the way to the end. Quinton de Kock is back to his best, hitting the ball cleanly and scoring fast runs. Aiden Markram is leading the team well and scoring runs too. When you add the power of Brevis, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs in the final overs, it becomes very hard for any bowler to stop them. Their bowlers are also doing a great job. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen are bowling fast, while Lungi Ngidi was the player of the match against Canada in the previous game with a four-wicket haul. They look like a complete team that is ready to win the trophy. Afghanistan’s search for momentum - Afghanistan comes into this game after a stinging loss to New Zealand. Placed in one of the toughest groups in this World Cup, Afghanistan cannot afford another defeat, as that can virtually slash their chances in half for the Super 8s. And with them rostered against two back-to-back strong teams, the margin of error has literally zeroed down. Their bowling is their superpower. Rashid Khan is fit and bowling magic balls that batters can't read. He has help from other spinners like Mujeeb Ur Rahman. If the pitch in Ahmedabad helps the spinners even a little bit, Afghanistan can cause big trouble for the South African batters. They are not the same team that collapsed two years ago, they are smarter and tougher now. Team Form (Last 5 T20Is, latest result first) - South Africa - WLLWL | Afghanistan - LLWWW. What to expect? The narrative of 'pace vs spin' is too simplistic for the two sides this evolved. The battle will likely be won in the Powerplay. If Afghanistan’s openers can withstand the new-ball burst from Jansen, Ngidi and Rabada, unlike in their last World Cup meeting, they have their spin to strangle South Africa in the middle overs. However, South Africa currently possesses a batting lineup that is packed with players in peak franchise form. Expect Afghanistan to come hard, driven by the memory of 56 all out, but they face a Proteas unit that looks composed and hungry to upgrade their status from runners-up to champions. It won’t be an easy game for South Africa this time, though. Afghanistan is ready to fight, and they want to rewrite history. Expect a close and exciting contest.