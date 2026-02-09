Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has 'offered his services' to the Nepal cricket team following its commendable performance against England in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. The Rohit Paudel-led side, ranked 16th in the world, dragged the two-time champions all the way to the final over of the contest at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. It turned out to be a case of 'so close, yet so far' for Nepal, as they fell short by just four runs in pursuit of 185.

Needing 10 off the final over, Sam Curran delivered a clinical performance to fend off what would have been one of the greatest upsets in the history of the sport.

However, Nepal's courageous show won hearts from the cricketing fraternity, including Steyn, who expressed his wish to work with the team if needed.

'Nepal, I offer my services to you if you ever need 'em! Up, up and UP!' Steyn posted on X.

Nepal



I offer my services to you if you ever need em!

Up, up and UP! — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 8, 2026

Chasing an imposing 185 to win, Nepal's Lokesh Bam, who had bludgeoned a brave 39 off 19 balls to give his side a sniff of a famous win, needed a six off the final delivery bowled by Sam Curran but could only manage a single.

It was a breathless and agonising end to a valiant run chase by the cricketing minnows, who put England's premier bowlers Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid to the sword.

Jacob Bethell (55) and Harry Brook (53) scored quick fifties for England but it was a late cameo by Will Jacks that took them to 184-7 in the Group C match, a total that proved just enough.

Jacks smashed three spectacular sixes off the final over from Karan KC to finish 39 not out off 18 balls .

Nepal ended a whisker away at 180-6, to the disappointment of nearly all the spectators in a three-quarters full Wankhede stadium who had been roaring them on.

(With AFP Inputs)