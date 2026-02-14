The legendary Sourav Ganguly isn't someone who shies away from expressing his views on even the most controversial topics. As questions arise over yet another India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2026, Ganguly reiterated his stance, urging for politics and sports to be kept separate. Ganguly, in an interview, said that he is delighted that the Indo-Pak match is going ahead as scheduled on February 15, especially after the boycott drama that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had staged over Bangladesh's exit from the tournament.

Speaking to India Today, Ganguly shared his views on the power dynamics in the match. The former skipper feels India will enter the match as the outright favourites but upsets can't really be ruled out in T20s.

"I have said it before: India is a very strong team. For me, India are the favourites. But in T20, anything can happen. Pakistan will have to play very well to beat India because India is a very strong team."

When asked about the threat that Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq will hold against India's batting order, Ganguly quashed the worries. He said: "Indian subcontinent batters play spin well. Indian batters play spin well, so they will deal with it."

"Matches happen on the field... I am extremely happy that the match is happening between India and Pakistan, and it should happen. I have said before that sports and politics are different, and sports should be like sports. It is very important that the game takes place," he added, reiterating that sports should continue irrespective of the political relations between the two countries.

Ganguly Backs Sanju Samson

Asked about India's combination for the game, Ganguly said that Sanju Samson is a capable batter to replace Abhishek Sharma, who is unlikely to be fit for the match, having suffered a stomach issue at the start of the tournament.

"The combination is fixed. India's team is so balanced that there is no need for changes in the match. If Abhishek Sharma is fit... he will play in place of Sanju. Otherwise, everything is the same. If he is not fit, Sanju will play."

"Sanju is also a very good player. It is important to give him a bit of a chance because no player can ever play under so much pressure that if they fail twice, they are out, and if they score runs, they stay.