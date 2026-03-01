West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer displayed his destructive power-hitting and became the first player to hit 19 sixes in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. Hetmyer now has the most sixes in a single T20 World Cup edition. He hit a couple of sixes in the do-or-die Super Eight clash against India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. He overtook Pakistan's Sahibazada Farhan to achieve this feat in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Farhan is the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 383 runs. He has hit 18 sixes and 37 fours in the tournament, including two centuries.

Hetmyer is the fourth leading run-scorer of the tournament so far with 248 runs. He has hit 19 sixes and 16 fours for the West Indies in this edition.

The third and fourth name in the list of most sixes in a single edition also belongs to West Indies players. Nicholas Pooran is in third place with 17 sixes in the last edition. Chris Gayle is fourth with 16 sixes in the 2012 edition. Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan is in joint fourth with 16 sixes (2024).

Meanwhile, a blockbuster 97* by Sanju Samson single-handedly led Team India to a five-wicket win over West Indies at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in their must-win T20 World Cup Super Eight clash against West Indies, helping his team reach the semifinals on Sunday.

India opted to field, and WI put up 195/4 on the board, powered by a 35-ball 76 run stand between Jason Holder (37* in 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Rovman Powell (34* in 19 balls, with three fours and two sixes).

While Team India was down 41/2 within the powerplay, Samson single-handedly steered India to a win, scoring 97* in 50 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes. Tilak Varma was the second-highest run-getter, stitching a valuable 42-run stand with Sanju and scoring a brisk 15-ball 27. India will play England at Mumbai on March 5.

