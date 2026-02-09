Story ProgressBack to home
Scotland vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026, Live Score Updates
Scotland vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026, Live Updates: Scotland will be taking on Italy in their T20 World Cup 2026, Group C match on Monday in Kolkata.
Scotland vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026, Live Updates: Scotland will take on Italy in their T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match on Monday in Kolkata. While the two sides do not share a long history in T20 internationals, their recent encounters have produced contrasting results, adding intrigue to this contest. Scotland and Italy have faced each other twice in T20Is, with the head-to-head record evenly balanced at 1-1. Both meetings came in high-stakes ICC events, further elevating the significance of their rivalry. Scotland, meanwhile, lost their opening match against the mighty West Indies. (Live Scorecard)
Match 7, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2026, Feb 09, 2026
Play In Progress
SCO
184/2 (18.2)
ITA
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Italy won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 10.04
Topics mentioned in this article
SCO vs ITA, T20 World Cup, Live Updates
Who'll bowl the penultimate over?
2 runs.
Full again, sliding it down the leg side, McMullen sits down and helps it down to long leg for a single.
Fuller and attacking the stumps, hacked away off the inside edge and behind square leg for another single.
Back of a length and around off, lofted over mid off for a single.
WIDE! Again! Fuller and darted down leg, McMullen looks to flick it but misses.
WIDE! A bouncer, sliding down leg, McMullen lets it go to the keeper.
SIX! That's shot of the day, surely. Into the surface, the cutter on middle, lands nicely for McMullen, who takes a step forward and punches it aerially over long on and it goes the distance. Proper cricketing shot.
A low dipping fuller delivery on middle, McMullen whips it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
FOUR! Fine shot from the skipper. Back of a length and around off, Richie Berrington gets across and inside the line, lapping it down on one knee and over short fine leg for a boundary.
That's well struck but equally well fielded. Full and outside off, Berrington reaches out and smacks it flat to deep extra cover. Grant Stewart from long off runs across and makes a fine stop. Two taken.
FOUR! Flayed away to the fence. Tossed up, full and outside off, Richie Berrington throws his hands at it and slices it wide of short third for a boundary.
Floated up around middle, McMullen eases it through mid on for one.
Smartly bowled. Tossed up, full and wide but really slow. Smuts just saw Berrington lining up the big shot and slowed it up. This is squeezed towards backward point for a run.
On a length, angled into middle and leg, McMullen stays back and works it through mid-wicket for one.
Short and outside off, cut away to deep point for a single.
SIX! Oh, that's exquisite from McMullen. Flighted ball around off, BM makes room by moving down the leg side and goes inside-out over extra cover for another biggie. 150 is now up for Scotland.
SIX! That's a fine shot from Brandon McMullen. Tossed up, full and angled into the hitting arc. McMullen stays put and hits through the line, nailing it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
Shorter one on middle, pushed down to long on for a couple of runs more.
Oh, just short! Flighted ball on middle and leg, Richie backs away and lofts it flat and on the bounce to long on. Grant Stewart does well to get his body behind it and keeps it down to a single.