Scotland vs Italy Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: After losing their opening match against West Indies, Scotland take on the new entrants Italy in their next T20 World Cup 2026, Group C clash on Monday in Kolkata. Football powerhouse Italy will get a chance to make a mark in cricket's biggest stage when they face Scotland in a historic match. Winner of four FIFA World Cups, the Azzurri will now give way to Gli Azzurri who find themselves scripting an unlikely cricketing chapter after making the expanded 20-team tournament through the European regional qualifiers last July.

Captain Wayne Madsen is South African-born and qualifies through his Italian grandmother as he's set for his debut in a cricket World Cup two decades after representing his native country in the hockey edition.

When will the Scotland vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match take place?

The Scotland vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match will take place on Monday, February 9.

Where will the Scotland vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match be held?

The Scotland vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will the Scotland vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match start?

The Scotland vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match will start at 11 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Scotland vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match?

The Scotland vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of Scotland vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match?

The Scotland vs Italy, T20 World Cup Group C match will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)