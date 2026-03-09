The Kerala government will accord an official reception to cricketer Sanju Samson, the architect of India's victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the Player of the Tournament, state General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty said on Monday. Samson, who hails from the coastal town of Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram, has brought immense pride to Keralites with his outstanding performance in the tournament, the minister said in a statement. The reception will be organised by the state government in the capital city to honour the cricketer for his contribution to India's triumph, the minister said.

However, he didn't mention the date of the reception.

India showcased a dazzling batting performance to humble New Zealand by 96 runs in the T20 World Cup final clash in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title on Sunday.

Samson's performances in the virtual quarter-final, semi-final, and final proved crucial in securing India's victory in the tournament.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)