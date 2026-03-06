Sanju Samson is in the form of his life. The wicketkeeper-batter has played two extremely crucial knocks for India in the 2026 T20 World Cup. He smashed an unbeaten 97 in the virtual quarter-final against the West Indies, and followed it with an 89 against England in the semi-final. The star player missed his century by narrow margins on both occasions. When a reporter asked him about it, Samson came up with a hilarious but sensible reply in the press conference.

"Bhai (brother), I did not miss two centuries. I have made 97 and 89 - it is a very big thing. I have been unlucky in the past at times, but sometimes luck also works in your favour once in a while," Sanju said in the press conference after India's T20 World Cup semi-final win over England on Thursday.

"I was very fortunate that I got this opportunity, so let me grasp it now," he added.

It was really hard for Samson to keep his spot in the playing XI last year. India roped in Shubman Gill to open alongside Abhishek Sharma in the shortest format for the Asia Cup 2025. This pushed Samson down the batting order, and he was eventually dropped.

Gill's poor form saw the team management reconsider its selection and bring Samson back in the XI, only for him to be replaced again by Ishan Kishan, who returned to the team after a terrific domestic performance.

As fate would have it, Samson finally got his due chance as India revisited their strategy - a heavy left-handed lineup had made things easier for opposition bowlers.

"I think when hard times were coming, my close people - the people whom I love and who support me - they were with me. I closed all my windows, I shut down my phone, I was not on social media - I am still not on social media. So less noise, fewer people interacting with me really helped me focus in the right direction, and I am very happy with how things are going," a grateful Samson said.

"I think that was very challenging for me. I definitely wanted to come and do what I am trying to do now for the country - contribute and win games in the World Cup," he added.