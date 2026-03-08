It was carnage all around at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Sanju Samson (89), Abhishek Sharma (52) and Ishan Kishan (54) unleashed fury as India slammed a record 255/5 in 20 overs against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. It is the highest total ever in a T20 World Cup final. The carnage began with a 98-run opening stand between Samson and Abhishek Sharma. It is the first 50-plus opening stand in a Men's T20 World Cup final.

In achieving the feat, Samson and Abhishek broke the record of Pakistan's Kamran Akmal and Shahzaib Hasan (48) against Sri Lanka at Lord's in the 2009 T20 World Cup final.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to field against India in Ahmedabad.

India's opening duo, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, exposed New Zealand's lack of big-match experience in the powerplay.

After a watchful first couple of overs, India hit top gear, clobbering 24 in the fourth over as Samson-Sharma became the first opening duo to score a 50+ stand in a T20 World Cup final.

The Black Caps' pacers, including Matt Henry, have struggled to maintain a steady line, with Henry conceding four wides in the fifth over.

This led to New Zealand bowling eight extra deliveries in the powerplay, the most they've ever done in T20Is. Samson and Sharma have capitalised on this, scoring 92 runs in the power play, the highest ever in a T20 World Cup match.