Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hailed a "statement win" from Zimbabwe after they produced a major upset at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, beating Australia by 23 runs. A fast-bowling masterclass by pacers Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans, who took four and three wickets respectively, helped Zimbabwe bowl out Australia for 146 in 19.3 overs and register a 23-run win in their second match at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

"A statement win from Zimbabwe! Beating Australia by 23 runs takes real character. And of course, Blessing turned out to be just that - a blessing in the truest sense - with a superb 4-wicket spell. What an exciting tournament this is shaping up to be!" Tendulkar posted on X.

Matt Renshaw was the lone warrior for the 2021 T20 World Cup champions but lacked support, as his valiant 65 went in vain against Zimbabwe, who registered their second win over Australia in a T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe had previously done the same in the inaugural 2007 edition.

Chasing a challenging target, Australia were off to a disastrous start as Zimbabwe's pacers crushed the top order, aided by the swing on offer.

Australia's crisis man Glenn Maxwell once again stood up when the team needed him most. Starting slowly, he built a 77-run stand with Renshaw, who took on the attack and applied pressure on the opposition while Maxwell dealt in singles and doubles early in his innings.

Praising Zimbabwe's exceptional fielding, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin said, "This is clinical from Zim. Batting and bowling have been great, but Tony Munyonga's fielding has piled on the pressure. He has saved at least 12-15 runs and closes the deal with a spectacular catch at deep mid-wicket. When the ground sizes are proper, cricketing skills truly come to the fore, giving a chance for all facets of the game. Really liked how the pitches have been really balanced this T20 World Cup. #T20WorldCup2026," Ashwin posted.

Earlier, riding on Brian Bennett's unbeaten 64, Zimbabwe posted 169/2 in 20 overs against Australia. They were off to a strong start as openers Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani dominated the Australian bowlers, tackling the early seam movement with clean hitting and putting up a 61-run opening stand.

Australia finally found a breakthrough in the 8th over when Marcus Stoinis dismissed Marumani, who scored 35 off 21 balls with seven fours.

However, Australia could not capitalise, as Bennett continued to steer the innings with Ryan Burl, who fell on the last ball of the 16th over after scoring 35 off 30. The pair added 70 runs together, putting pressure on Australia through the middle overs.

Bennett continued his assault and reached his fifty off 43 balls. He remained unbeaten on 64 off 56 deliveries as Zimbabwe reached a competitive total.