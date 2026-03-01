Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin wants star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson to finish the ongoing T20 World Cup with a century. Samson returned to India's playing XI for the crucial Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe, scoring a quickfire 24 off 15 balls after opening the batting with Abhishek Sharma. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin made two interesting points about Samson - first, regarding his role as a batter playing for the team, and second, from the perspective of an individual player.

The veteran all-rounder added that while he wouldn't mind Samson providing good starts at the top for India going forward until the final, he would also love to see the batter score a hundred in the tournament, as it would massively boost his confidence as an individual.

"I will see this from two sides. One, Sanju Samson the boy I know and what he is capable of. Second is Samson for the Indian team. This team, in this World Cup, addressed the opening partnership in this game. We got a better start. If Sanju can give me 15-ball 28, 16-ball 30, from here till the final, he would have done a job for the team. Maybe he can score big also, but he has done the job," said Ashwin.

"For Samson the person, that I like, I really do want him to stick in and make a huge score. There will not be a better opportunity than this. I want him to start well and capitalize as well. If you come here after years after hardwork, in this platform, catch the flight. Even if you fall, you can say you tried at least. I would want him to finish the World Cup with a hundred, or that match-winning performance, for his confidence. He deserves it," he added.

Against Zimbabwe, Samson signalled intent early with a commanding straight six off Richard Ngarava and followed it up with a nonchalant pull for another maximum off Blessing Muzarabani.

He also found the boundary with a crisp cut, rotating strike efficiently while maintaining pressure on the bowlers. His attacking approach helped India surge to 46 without loss in three overs. However, Samson's promising knock ended when he mistimed a slower short ball from Muzarabani, falling to a catch at deep mid-wicket.

(With IANS Inputs)