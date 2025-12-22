Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin shared his thoughts on wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan's inclusion in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Ashwin believes the selection is a "gift" from the game, stating that Kishan is back in the national side for one primary reason: he has given cricket the respect it deserves. Kishan returns as the second wicketkeeper-batter following a title-winning campaign for Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he finished as the tournament's top run-getter.

"This is a gift that cricket has given to Ishan Kishan. Many people from outside can guess what it is, and some may say it's unfair. But life comes back in circles. The reason Ishan was not in the team earlier, and how he has come back now, has only one reason. He has given cricket the respect it deserves," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ishan, who had a marvelous SMAT 2025/26 campaign, leading Jharkhand to their first-ever title, returns to the side after last playing a T20I against Australia in late 2023. He top-scored in the SMAT with 517 runs in 10 innings at an average of 57.44 and a strike rate over 197, including two centuries. One of those tons came in the high-stakes final against Haryana.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the 15-man squad for the World Cup. Notably, Shubman Gill has been dropped due to fitness and form concerns, with Axar Patel returning to vice-captaincy duties. Ashwin highlighted Kishan's grind through the Buchi Babu Trophy, Ranji Trophy preparations, and first-class cricket as the foundation for his comeback.

"He played in the Buchi Babu Trophy. A player like Ishan Kishan came and represented Jharkhand in the tournament held in Chennai. He was the number one performer in Ranji Trophy preparations... he went through the yards of the game, respected the game, and hence succeeded," Ashwin added.

India is placed in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, Pakistan, and the USA. Their campaign begins against the USA on February 7 in Mumbai.