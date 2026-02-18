A 61-run defeat against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match on Sunday has put Pakistan's campaign on the brink. As Salman Ali Agha's men prepare for their final group fixture against Namibia, they are bound to feel the pressure of a knockout game. The equation in the match is simple: the winning team goes through to the Super 8s while the loser's journey ends today. But what happens if the weather gods intervene and the rain washes out the match?

The Group A standings, at present, find India comfortably sitting at the top of the table with 3 wins in 3 matches and 6 points in the kitty. India are set to qualify for the Super 8s as the group winners, no matter the other results. Behind India are the United States of America, with 2 wins in 4 matches and a Net Run Rate of 0.788.

Pakistan, the Netherlands, and Namibia are next in the standings, with 4, 2, and 0 points to their name. Pakistan's Net Run Rate, in comparison to the USA, however, is quite inferior, at negative 0.403.

What Happens If Pakistan vs Namibia Match Gets Washed Out?

If the Pakistan vs Namibia clash washes out, however, Pakistan's points tally would jump to 5, since a washed-out contest would see the two teams take a point each. Such a situation would see Pakistan jump to the No. 2 spot in the Group A standings and qualify for the next round as runners-up.

USA, Netherlands, and Namibia would be knocked out. For USA to go through to the next round, Pakistan have to suffer a loss against Namibia at all costs.

Pakistan vs Namibia Weather Forecast:

It is expected to be a cloudy day on Wednesday in Colombo, with thunderstorms expected. According to Accuweather, the probability of rain is 67 percent. In the night, however, the probability decreases to 55 percent.

Rain is expected to interrupt the match at some point. It could also be a delayed start if Colombo witnesses a downpour before the start of the match. However, fans can still hope for a full 20-over-per-side contest today.