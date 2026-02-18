Pakistan vs Nambia Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia stand in the way of Pakistan and the T20 World Cup Super 8s. According to the latest forecasts, rain and thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Colombo ahead of this crucial clash at the Sinhalese Sports Club. If the match is a total washout, Pakistan actually catches a lucky break as they would move to 5 points, surpassing the USA (4 points) and qualifying for the Super 8s by default. Pakistan are expected to overhaul their lineup following a widely panned performance against India. High-profile stars Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi appear certain to be relegated to the bench, with Shadab Khan's position in the side looking similarly precarious. A Namibia win would send the USA into the Super 8s. (T20 World Cup Points Table)

When will the Pakistan vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Group A match take place?

The Pakistan vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Group A match will take place on Wednesday, February 18.

Where will the Pakistan vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Group A match be held?

The Pakistan vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Group A match will be held at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo.

What time will the Pakistan vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Group A match start?

The Pakistan vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Group A match will start at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Group A match?

The Pakistan vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Group A match will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the Pakistan vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Group A match?

The Pakistan vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Group A match will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website.

Fans in Pakistan can watch the live streaming of the match on Tamasha, ARY Zapp and Tapmad. The telecast of the match will be available on PTV and Myco (Match starts at 2:30 PM PST).

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)