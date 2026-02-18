Pakistan vs Namibia Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: With qualification on the line, the Pakistan cricket team regroups after a humiliating loss against India to take on Namibia in their final T20 World Cup Group A match in Colombo. Pakistan, looking to fight back after a 61-run defeat against India, face Namibia in a virtual knockout encounter. The Super 8 qualification scenario is simple: a victory or a no-result would see Pakistan qualify for the next round, while a loss would see them bow out. Namibia, who are yet to win a single game in the tournament so far, would be keen to produce an upset and exit the tournament on a high. However, with rain and thunderstorm warnings issued in Colombo, the weather gods could have a role to play in deciding the fate of the match. (LIVE Scorecard | T20 World Cup Points Table)
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE: Changes expected from Pak!
Pakistan are expected to overhaul their lineup following a widely panned performance against India. High-profile stars Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi appear certain to be relegated to the bench, with Shadab Khan's position in the side looking similarly precarious. Fakhar Zaman and Naseem Shah are likely to replace them, while Khawaja Nafay could also be recalled.
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE: Will the toss be delayed?
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE: Concerning forecast!
Rain and thunderstorm warnings have been issued in Colombo ahead of the match. In case of a complete washout, Pakistan would move to five points, surpassing the USA (four points) and qualifying for the Super 8s by default. However, a shortened contest could raise hopes of another T20 World Cup shock.
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE: Good afternoon!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026! Pakistan face a spiritied Namibia with focus on the weather. With qualification on the line, the former champions will rely on their fragile batting to come good against the minnows.