Pakistan vs Namibia Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: With qualification on the line, the Pakistan cricket team regroups after a humiliating loss against India to take on Namibia in their final T20 World Cup Group A match in Colombo. Pakistan, looking to fight back after a 61-run defeat against India, face Namibia in a virtual knockout encounter. The Super 8 qualification scenario is simple: a victory or a no-result would see Pakistan qualify for the next round, while a loss would see them bow out. Namibia, who are yet to win a single game in the tournament so far, would be keen to produce an upset and exit the tournament on a high. However, with rain and thunderstorm warnings issued in Colombo, the weather gods could have a role to play in deciding the fate of the match. (LIVE Scorecard | T20 World Cup Points Table)