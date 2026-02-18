India vs Netherlands LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: India face off against Netherlands in their final T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The hosts, led by Suryakumar Yadav, have already qualified for the Super 8 stage, and is likely to treat this game as a warm-up match. India have won each of their first three group games. On the other hand, Scott Edwards-led Netherlands' Super 8 hopes have been dashed ahead of the match, as Pakistan won against Namibia and earned the second qualification spot. (Live Scorecard)
India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup LIVE: Netherlands OUT!
It's official now. Netherlands have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan clinch a massive 102-run win over Namibia, and seal their place in the Super 8. Netherlands will be rueing their missed opportunity against Pakistan earlier in the group phase, having come so close to beating them.
India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup LIVE: India's likely changes
With India returning to play on home soil, they're likely to revert back to the combination they had before the Pakistan match. That would see pacer Arshdeep Singh return to the playing XI, replacing Kuldeep Yadav.
It would also not be a surprise to see pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah rested, as India have already booked their Super 8 spot. Mohammed Siraj could replace him.
India vs Netherlands LIVE: Netherlands' Super 8 hopes fading
As it stands, Pakistan are firmly on top in their Group A match against Namibia. Namibia are 62/4 after 10 overs, chasing a mammoth target of 200. Remember, if Pakistan wins, both Netherlands and USA are knocked out of the Super 8 race.
India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup LIVE: Abhishek Sharma under scanner
Abhishek Sharma, India's star opener and the No. 1-ranked T20I batter in the world, is under the pump. The dashing left-hander is yet to open his account in this tournament, having made ducks in India's games against USA and Pakistan. He also suffered from a stomach bug mid-tournament.
India vs Netherlands LIVE: Ishan Kishan on fire
India opener Ishan Kishan has arguably been the best batter of the ongoing T20 World Cup so far. The left-hander has smashed 158 runs in the first three games, including two half-centuries. Kishan single-handedly changed India's fortunes against Pakistan, smashing a superb 77. He'll be hoping to continue this rich vein of form today.
India vs Netherlands LIVE: India's Super 8 warm-up?
India have already booked their Super 8 berth after winning each of their first three Group A matches. As a result, Suryakumar Yadav and co. can treat this match almost as a warm-up fixture, and look to continue their rhythm ahead of their first Super 8 match against South Africa on Sunday.
India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup LIVE: Netherlands focused on Pak game
Despite their match being later today, the Netherlands team must be keeping a keen eye on the ongoing match between Pakistan and Namibia. Netherlands have a very slim chance of qualifying for the Super 8 if they beat India by a big margin, but all those hopes will be dashed even before the India match if Pakistan win.
If Pakistan defeat Namibia, they will join India in qualifying for the Super 8 from Group A.
India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to one and all, to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 game between India and Netherlands! We are at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today, in what is the final Group A match.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates.