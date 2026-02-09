The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stands on the cusp of a dramatic U-turn over its stance to not play against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 group match against India on Sunday (February 15). The Pakistan team was barred from taking the field against India by its government after PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. However, the match is back on the table after a crucial meeting in Lahore that involved PCB, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), and International Cricket Council (ICC) officials. In fact, Pakistan found itself under added pressure after receiving an email from the Emirates Cricket Board over the 'India boycott' stance.

NDTV has learned that the Emirates board has sent an email to the CB, requesting it to reconsider the decision of not playing India in the T20 World Cup group match. The Emirates board also flagged the widespread financial impact if the marquee Group A clash of the T20 World Cup does not take place.

“The Emirates Cricket Board has long-term rapport with Pakistan and in the past we have accommodated Pakistan by giving them our venues and organised their cricket,” the letter to the PCB said.

“Pakistan's latest decision of not playing the WCT20 match against India will hurt the game and most member countries, especially the Associates will suffer financially. As a family member we request the PCB to reconsider their decision and find an acceptable solution," the letter added.

Mubashshir Usmani, the general secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board has been given the responsibility of playing the role of a peacemaker, along with the ICC's deputy chair Imran Khawaja who was in the Lahore meeting yesterday.

The Decisive Meeting In Lahore

An ICC delegation, led by Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, and BCB President Aminul Islam, met in Lahore on Sunday to discuss Pakistan's decision to boycott the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.

Pakistan media reported that the lengthy negotiations have concluded, with the dispute expected to be resolved through mutual consultation in the "next few hours", with a roadmap finalised between Imran Khawaja, Mohsin Naqvi, and Aminul Islam.

This development comes after the official X handle of the Pakistan Government announced that the Men in Green would not take the field in the Feb 15 clash, and later Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif linked this boycott to the controversy with Bangladesh, citing it as a symbol of solidarity.

Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup, as their request to have all their matches played outside India could not be agreed upon by the ICC, which they put in place because of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Mustafizur Rahman being removed from the squad after instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid concerns related to atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

With ANI Inputs