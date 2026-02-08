Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif weighed in on the ongoing T20 World Cup permutations after Pakistan secured a close victory over the Netherlands in their tournament opener and said that India's result against the USA could significantly impact Pakistan's qualification scenario. Pakistan will not play India in their scheduled Men's T20 World Cup match in Colombo on February 15, after their government approved the Men in Green's participation in the World Cup on the condition that they will not play the match against India.

On the tournament permutations, Latif said, “We have seen how conditions have affected two or three teams already. If India lose their next match, it could make things difficult for Pakistan in terms of qualification. However, if Pakistan win their next three matches, there is a strong chance they will qualify.”

Pakistan made a tense start to their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign as they overcame a scare against the Netherlands to clinch a three-wicket victory in the opening match of the tournament here at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

While praising the bowling attack, especially the spinners, Latif expressed concern over batting roles, team balance, and Babar Azam's form, calling for clarity and improvement going forward.

“Pakistan has won the match, but there were some difficulties,” Rashid Latif told IANS. “The way the Netherlands bowled was very impressive. They exposed some of Pakistan's shortcomings, especially in the middle order.”

Pakistan began their campaign on a strong note by restricting the Netherlands to 147 all out in 19.5 overs as Salman Mirza starred with the ball, picking up three wickets, while Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub provided effective support.

Latif pointed out concerns over Pakistan's batting structure. “There are two players who have performed well in the past, but their batting positions have changed. Babar Azam is now batting at number four, Fakhar Zaman didn't play today and was earlier used at number five. On top of that, there are three wicketkeepers in the squad who don't even keep wickets regularly for their franchises.”

He added, “The positives are our spin bowling and the top three batters, who are performing reasonably well. But if Pakistan continues to play like this against USA and Namibia, they could face serious difficulties.”

Speaking about Babar Azam's form, Latif said, “Babar was struggling at number three, which is why he was dropped down the order. Now he is batting at number four, which is actually an ideal position for him. The situation suited him, and he should have taken the innings deep.”

He continued, “Instead, he played an unnecessary shot. He usually plays low-risk cricket, but this time he put himself and the team under pressure. He is struggling at the moment, and we'll have to see how much he can contribute going forward.”

On the possibility of an India–Pakistan clash, Latif said, “That decision is not in the players' hands. Both governments will decide. As of now, I don't see any chance. The Pakistani Prime Minister has clearly stated that we are not playing."

