In their final bilateral series ahead of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan defeated Australia by 22 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday. Saim Ayub shone with both bat and ball for the hosts, while captain Salman Agha and Abrar Ahmed also contributed to the team's win in the series opener. With the victory, the Salman Agha-led side took a 1-0 lead.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 168/8 in 20 overs with the help of Ayub's 40-run knock and Agha's 39. Chasing 169, Australia began aggressively but quickly unravelled against Pakistan's disciplined spin attack.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was elated after the win. "Well done Team Pakistan for an electrifying performance against Australia in the first T20I. I also appreciate Chairman PCB @MohsinnaqviC42 and his entire team for their tireless efforts in strengthening Pakistan cricket. Proud moment for the nation," he wrote on X.

Commenting on the post, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra wrote on X: "With due respect... it's a bilateral T20I against Australia's B team. Many main players have given it a miss. And a 20-run win in a 170-run game can't possibly qualify as 'electrifying'."

The touring Australians have rested their T20 World Cup-bound star players - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell and Nathan Ellis - for the ongoing three-match preparatory series. Australia also fielded three debutants in the first T20I on Thursday, with skipper Mitchell Marsh, experienced all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis and first-choice pacers Scott Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis not included in the XI.

Shehbaz Sharif recently met Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi to discuss the team's stance regarding participation in the T20 World Cup 2026. Sharif's decision on the issue is yet to be announced.