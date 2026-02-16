Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praised India's commanding win against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Group A match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, highlighting the impact of the powerplay and the team's all-round execution. "The powerplay was where India took the game away from them. Ishan Kishan in the first innings, and the clinical bowling we saw in the second innings, made all the difference. We were always in the driver's seat. India rocked it tonight," Tendulkar wrote on X.

Meanwhile, former India opener Virender Sehwag reacted strongly to India's commanding victory over Pakistan, heaping praise on Ishan Kishan for his match-defining performance.

Taking to X, Sehwag wrote, "Ishan Kishan played like a real Dhurandhar. Among all minnows Pakistan looked like the easiest to beat for Bharat because of their 17th century approach to T-20 cricket, and they have taken a proper beating as usual. Full kambal kuttai."

With the emphatic win over their arch-rivals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash, India now leads 8-1.

Coming to the match, Pakistan elected to field first after winning the toss and after Abhishek was out for a duck, Ishan's ruthless 77 and Tilak's calm 25 kept India stable, but the Men in Blue sunk to 126/4, losing their set batters and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (0).

However, skipper Suryakumar, Shivam and Rinku did the job of finishing the innings well, pacing their knocks perfectly in tough conditions. India scored 175/7, with Saim Ayub (3/25) being the top bowler for Pakistan.

In the run-chase, Pakistan sunk to 34/4 courtesy early strikes from Hardik, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel. Usman Khan (44 in 34 balls, with six fours and a six) was the only one who showed up for the fight, as Team India packed Pakistan for just 114 runs in 18 overs, progressing to Super 8 stage with their third successive win.

Axar (2/29 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Hardik (2/16 in three overs), Bumrah (2/17 in two overs) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/17 in three overs) also being amongst the wickets.

India stays on top with three wins in three matches in Group A, while Pakistan has sunk to number three with two wins and a loss, while USA currently occupies second place with two wins and two losses.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)