The Bangladesh government has decided not to send its national cricket team to India for its T20 World Cup 2026 matches. Bangladesh, who were set to play their games in Kolkata and Mumbai, had earlier requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift their matches out of India. The apex cricket council refused the request, but Bangladesh remained firm on its stance and withdrew from the tournament, hoping the ICC would consider its "genuine security risks" and allow it to play in Sri Lanka.

Former India pacer and 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal said it is a loss for Bangladesh if it don't play the T20 tournament. He added that it is Pakistan which is "instigating" Bangladesh to do so.

"I think it's foolish I can say that because India is not going to lose anything. Bangladesh is going to lose everything because not participating in such a big tournament from the commercial point of view, Bangladesh is going to be quite a loss, and I think it's Pakistan instigating them not to participate in this tournament. They just want to bring India down," Lal told India Today.

"They are playing in Mumbai, and it one of the safest places in India. It doesn't make any difference to the Indian board or anything, but I think you it's all politics, Pakistan and Bangladesh playing their part very strongly because they want to let India down, and that's the thing," he added.

There has been some strain in India's ties with Bangladesh over rising incidents of crimes against minorities in the country. Last year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their Indian Premier League 2026 squad amid demands following atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

Following Rahman's removal from the IPL, Bangladesh cited growing concerns about the safety and security of the team as the reason for not travelling to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

(With ANI inputs)