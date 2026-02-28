Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf backed the Salman Ali Agha-led side to turn 'pressure into fireworks' ahead of their must-win Super 8 match against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2026. While England beating New Zealand to keep Pakistan's semi-final chances afloat, the 2009 champions must beat Sri Lanka in Kandy on Saturday to have any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals. They must beat Sri Lanka by 64 runs batting first, or successfully chase down the target in 13.1 overs if they bowl first.

Ahead of the contest, Yousuf recalled Pakistan's epic win over Sri Lanka at the Kenya Cricket Association (KCA) Centenary Tournament in 1996. During that match, Shahid Afridi rewrote the history books, smashing the fastest century in ODI history at the time off just 37 balls.

Similarly, Yousuf hopes the Pakistan team will put on some 'fireworks' against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

"Will Jacks has clinched four Man of the Match awards in the ongoing #T20WorldCup. His stellar performances have raised hopes for Pakistan to advance to the next round. It's giving Nairobi '96 vibes Pakistan chasing quick runs, Saeed Anwar steady with a century, and BOOM BOOM @SAfridiofficial rewriting history with the fastest hundred. The Green Shirts know how to turn pressure into fireworks. Best of luck," Yousuf posted on X.

Will Jacks has clinched four Man of the Match awards in the ongoing #T20WorldCup. His stellar performances have raised hopes for Pakistan to advance to the next round. It's giving Nairobi '96 vibes Pakistan chasing quick runs, Saeed Anwar steady with a century, and BOOM BOOM... — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) February 27, 2026

Meanwhile, England's win on Friday confirmed their position at the top of Group 2 as they secured six points from their three matches.

Despite the loss on Friday to England, New Zealand sit second in Group 2 with three points and a strong net run rate of +1.390.

Pakistan will knock New Zealand out of the tournament if they meet either of these requirements; otherwise, New Zealand will proceed as the second-placed team from Group 2.

If New Zealand makes it through the group, they will play the first semifinal in Kolkata (but only if South Africa loses to Zimbabwe and India finishes first in Group 1, which would change the venue situation).