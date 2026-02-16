It's been a while since fans across the border had the opportunity to watch the same India vs Pakistan match on the same television set. As the two rivals squared off against each other in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match on Sunday, Suryakumar Yadav's men showed how much the gulf between the two sides has increased. For India, it was business as usual, as Pakistan were bowled out for just 114 runs while chasing a target of 176 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

As social media reactions from the match continue to flood the internet, a fan's video has gone viral in which he could be seen smashing his TV after the T20 World Cup contest resulted in a defeat for Salman Ali Agha's men.

Pakistan were blown apart by a knockout punch in the form of a half-century by Ishan Kishan and a collectively brilliant bowling performance which helped India secure a 61-run win.

With the emphatic win over their arch-rivals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash, India now leads the head-to-head battle against the Men in Green 8-1. After the game, India all-rounder Axar Patel said that he no longer treats Pakistan as rivals.

"See, we are seeing them as a team. So we are not thinking about these rivalry or whatever. So we are playing against one team, and we are just focusing on cricket. So whenever I am playing, I am not thinking about what about others. I treat it as a one match and opponent. So I'm not thinking about any rivalry or whatever," Axar Patel said after the match.

In the run-chase, Pakistan sunk to 34/4 courtesy early strikes from Hardik, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel. Usman Khan (44 in 34 balls, with six fours and a six) was the only one who showed up for the fight, as Team India packed Pakistan for just 114 runs in 18 overs, progressing to the Super 8 stage with their third successive win.

Axar (2/29 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Hardik (2/16 in three overs), Bumrah (2/17 in two overs) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/17 in three overs) also being amongst the wickets.

India remains on top with three wins in three matches in Group A, while Pakistan has dropped to third with two wins and a loss, and the USA currently occupies second place with two wins and two losses.

With ANI Inputs