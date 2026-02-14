The atmosphere ahead of a T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan is as electric as it has always been, but the tension often feels heavier off the pitch than on it. Standing before a packed room of reporters on the eve of the high-profile clash in Colombo, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha appeared more reflective than combative. He didn't just talk about tactics, he spoke about a yearning for a simpler era of cricket, a time when the roar of the crowd was about the sport, not the geopolitical climate.

Salman expressed a desire to see the rivalry return to its purest form, stripped of the heavy political layers that have come to define modern encounters. Even in the past there were times when the political relations between the two countries weren't the finest, yet it was a sporting fire that dominated discussions. With bilateral series currently a thing of the past, these rare tournament meetings carry an almost unbearable weight.

"I expect game should be played in the spirit it has always been played since its inception," he remarked, urging both sides to honour the heritage of the game.

The press conference took a pointed turn when Salman was asked by NDTV whether he would be open to a handshake with the Indian players, should they approach him. It was a question aimed at the very heart of the tension. Salman, ever composed, didn't provide a scripted "yes" or "no," instead opting for a response that kept everyone guessing.

"We'll find out tomorrow," he said, leaving the door open for a moment of sportsmanship.

Turning his focus to the daunting task of facing an Indian side that has historically dominated world events, Salman remained pragmatic. He dismissed the notion that previous losses would haunt his squad. "Past records don't matter. It will be a new day. You cannot change history but we can try to perform well and win this time," he insisted.

He concluded by noting that his team had done the hard yards in preparation, familiarising themselves with the local conditions in hopes of gaining an edge. "We have acclimatised well. We know the pitch. I won't mind if this helps us. We have to play good cricket for 40 overs."