Former head coach Ravi Shastri praised wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson for showing remarkable calm and composure during India's crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against West Indies. Chasing 196 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Samson fought through his lean patch and produced a stunning unbeaten 97 off 50 balls, guiding India to a five-wicket victory with four balls remaining. The win also sealed India's place in the semi-finals, where they will face England in Mumbai on Thursday.

Shastri believes Samson's match-winning innings at Eden Gardens on Sunday could prove to be a turning point in the opener's career.

Speaking on The ICC Review, Shastri praised the 29-year-old's temperament in a high-stakes contest, saying, "It is Sanju's special Samson today, and that innings was special, because just his calmness, his composure, and just the sublime touch right through that innings."

"You had everything. You had timing, you had placement, you had explosive power, you had class and what I liked best was even with wickets falling around him, he never lost his cool. He was calm and composed in front of a big crowd.

"This was not a league game. This was a knockout contest. People, their expectations of Samson have been huge right through his career. No one has questioned his talent, but they have been disappointed with his consistency. He brought everything to the fore today and made millions around the globe happy," he added.

Chasing a challenging target, India found themselves in a tricky position when skipper Suryakumar Yadav departed for 18 in the 11th over. Samson then stitched crucial partnerships with Tilak Varma (27) and Hardik Pandya (17) to keep the chase on track. Though the winning runs came in the final over, Samson's control over proceedings rarely appeared in doubt.

India will now face England in the semi-final at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, with Samson's return to form providing a timely boost ahead of the knockout clash.

