Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Harsh Vardhan and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday praised India Under-19 cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his mammoth knock in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 being played at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The 14-year-old left-handed batter produced a sensational performance in the finals of the Under-19 World Cup 2026 against England. He produced a sensational performance, hammering a breathtaking century. He completed his hundred in just 55 balls, making it the fastest century ever scored in an Under-19 World Cup final.

"Vaibhav's historic innings is a moment of immense pride for Indian cricket and for Bihar. At such a young age, his composure, fearlessness, and ability to perform on the biggest stage reflect extraordinary talent and mental strength," said BCA president Harsh Vardhan.

"His record-breaking performance is an inspiration for countless young cricketers across the country. On behalf of the Bihar Cricket Association, I congratulate Vaibhav on this remarkable achievement," he added.

The BCA president further stated that at every level, be it the IPL, Under-19 cricket, or domestic cricket, Vaibhav has consistently proved that he is ready for the big stage.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also echoed the same reaction and congratulated Sooryavanshi on bringing glory to the country.

Bihar CM posted a tweet on X, saying, "Today, in the ongoing final of the Under-19 World Cup between India and England, Bihar's cricketer Shri Vaibhav Suryavanshi has delivered a brilliant performance by scoring 175 runs off just 80 balls. Through his hard work and talent, he has emerged as a new hope for Indian cricket. My best wishes to Vaibhav that he creates new records for the Indian team in the future and brings glory to the country."

Vaibhav rewrote multiple records during his innings, as he also became the batter to hit the most sixes in a single Under-19 World Cup innings. He smashed 15 sixes, breaking the previous record of 12 sixes held by Australia's Michael Hill.

Vaibhav played a stunning knock of 175 runs off just 80 balls in the final. Batting at a blistering strike rate of 218.75, his innings included 15 fours and 15 sixes. Remarkably, 150 of his runs came through boundaries alone.

After Sooryavanshi's knock, celebrations erupted in his hometown of Samastipur, with local cricket players bursting firecrackers to mark his outstanding performance in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 final.

England U19 now face the formidable task of chasing a record 412-run target to claim the title, while India U19 look to extend their record with a sixth U19 World Cup trophy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)