Lokesh Bam's sensational 39 not out off 20 balls went in vain as England survived a massive scare against Nepal in Group C to kick off its T20 World Cup campaign with a 4-run win at Mumbai on Sunday. Sam Curran held his nerve at cricket's iconic Wankhede Stadium and defended 10 off the last six balls as Nepal was restricted to 180-6 in 20 overs, replying to England's 184-7 (20 overs). Bam hit two sixes and four fours to raise the possibility of an improbable and stunning upset, but Curran bowled an exceptional final over to get England across the finish line. Bam needed a six off the last ball for victory but got just one run.

England star Will Jacks admitted that his heart was 'thumping' as England escaped a major upset in their opening match of the T20 World Cup. "I was very nervous – extremely nervous. My heart was thumping. But I had confidence in Sam Curran. He's defended situations like that before, and he did it brilliantly again today. His yorkers were excellent, and he executed under pressure," he said.

The England batter was relieved to see his team win but he also had top praise for the opponents Nepal. "I think full credit to Nepal. They were absolutely brilliant. We saw that this was tricky when we batted, but they played against us really very well and they really took us close there. They played brilliantly," said Jacks.

Earlier, England had won the toss and opted to bat. Jacob Bethell hit 55 off 35 balls, including four sixes. Skipper Harry Brook added 53 off 32 balls with three sixes.

Will Jacks provided the finishing touch with 39 not out off 18 balls, hitting four sixes, and took England to a more defendable target from a precarious 137-5 in 15.3 overs.

When asked about his final over blitz in the first innings, Jacks said, "I saw they were debating."

"I think the helmet ran out and then ran off, so obviously in hindsight they might have done that, but all in all they were tactically very good. They've obviously pushed us right to the edge there. I think if the surfaces are going to continue to behave like that, then that's going to be crucial going forward," he added.

In the morning game at Chennai, Tim Seifert's 65 off 42 balls helped New Zealand get off to a winning start and beat Afghanistan by five wickets in Group D.

It is expected to be the toughest group that also includes 2024 finalist South Africa. New Zealand cruised to 183-5 – its highest ever chase at the T20 World Cup – with two overs to spare. Afghanistan scored 182-6 after winning the toss.

In the evening game at Colombo, Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis dug Sri Lanka out of trouble as the tournament co-host beat Ireland by 20 runs in Group B.

Curran took 1-27 in four overs, while left-arm spinner Liam Dawson picked up 2-21. For Nepal, skipper Rohit Paudel hit 39 off 34 balls, and Dipendra Singh top-scored with 44 off 29 balls.

Group C also includes West Indies, Italy and Scotland. Two-time champions West Indies beat Scotland by 35 runs on Saturday.

With AP Inputs

