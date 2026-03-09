MS Dhoni took to social media to congratulate the Indian cricket team after their T20 World Cup triumph at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to become the first team ever in history to win the competition three times. It was a special post from Dhoni, the ex-India captain who led the side to victory in T20 World Cup 2007, as the legendary cricketer is not quite active on social media. Dhoni's message had a special message for head coach Gautam Gambhir and he also praised star pacer Jasprit Bumrah by calling him a 'champion bowler'.

"History gets created at Ahmedabad,big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide.such a pleasure to see all of u play.Coach Sahab smile looks great on u,intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done.enjoy guys(BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai.CHAMPION BOWLER)," he wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Gambhir stated that he is only accountable to the people in the dressing room, and dedicated India's successful T20 World Cup tile defence to stalwarts Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.

"My accountability is not for people on Social Media. My accountability is to those 30 people in that change room," Gambhir said during the post-match press conference.

"A coach is as good as his team. Players made me the coach I am," Gambhir added.

But even in the hour of his glory, Gambhir did not forget Dravid, who guided the team to triumph in 2024, and Laxman, the current head of the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

"I would dedicate this trophy to Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. To Rahul bhai for putting Indian team in a place and Laxman for creating pipeline at CoE," he added.

The former India opener also thanked chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Jay Shah, the current ICC Chairman and the former BCCI secretary.

"Ajit Agarkar, who took a lot of flak and worked with a lot of honesty. And to Jay bhai. During my lowest ebb in my tenure after losing to NZ and then SA (at home in Test series in 2024 and 2025), he called me," he noted.

(With agency inputs)