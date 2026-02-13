Usman Tariq - that is the name being discussed the most ahead of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Group A game on Sunday. Off-spinner Usman Tariq, with his unique stop-and-pause side-arm action, has already divided the cricketing world. Tariq has played four T20Is and taken 11 wickets at an astonishing economy rate of less than six runs per over. Across all T20s, he has 70 wickets in just 42 games, which is phenomenal, and he could be a factor on the slow Premadasa track against the marauding Indian batters.

Pakistan are using him sparingly, as one saw USA batters like Milind Kumar looking like sitting ducks, with Tariq regularly delivering with his unique action and a visible change in pace without any apparent change in momentum.

The 28-year-old spinner also has an MS Dhoni connection. In fact, he had given up hope of making it big in cricket. But after watching MS Dhoni's biopic, Tariq found inspiration in 2016.

"I had left behind the idea of making a name in cricket, but one day I watched this film, and it convinced me that I can also do the same," said Tariq, who began his journey as a salesman in Dubai, in an interview with AFP.

Tariq delivered a strong performance in the Caribbean Premier League, picking up 20 wickets. He was soon called up to the Pakistan cricket team. "My coach informed me about my selection in the Pakistan team while I was busy with my wedding last year, and initially I thought it was a prank," said Tariq.

"But it was true, so I think my wife brought luck for me," he added.

With India playing Pakistan on Sunday in Colombo, Tariq has become the talk of the cricketing universe. Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has termed the pause in his loading action "illegal", while R. Ashwin has presented a contrarian view.

"Okay, let me make it as clear as possible. Firstly, the legalities of his action can only be tested at an ICC bowling action testing centre," Ashwin said on his X handle.

Known for his astute technical knowledge, Ashwin called for a real-time competition testing tool to check whether Tariq's side-arm action falls within the permissible 15-degree limit under the ICC's rulebook.

"Secondly, there is a 15-degree rule under which a bowler needs to keep his elbow from straightening beyond that limit, and judging this in real time by an on-field umpire is impossible. The only solution is to have a real-time, in-competition testing tool. This is a grey area, and accusing someone of utilising that grey area is wrong." There might be a grey area, but Ashwin doesn't consider it illegal for someone to leverage it.

There is a general belief that Tariq waits for the batter to complete his trigger movement and reach the final position before he delivers the ball. But Ashwin feels that this is perfectly legal.

"Finally, whether the pause at the crease is legal or not - I believe it is entirely legal because that is his regular action."