The cricketing world is on edge as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially thrown its weight behind Bangladesh's refusal to play matches in India for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. With the tournament set to begin on 7 February, the standoff has escalated into a diplomatic crisis, leaving PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to make what could be the most defining decision of his tenure.

In a bold move that sent shockwaves through the International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan has formally supported the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) security concerns. Reports indicate that the PCB sent a detailed email to the ICC, with copies to all board members, endorsing Bangladesh's stance. Now, PCB chairman Naqvi has been backed to take the final stand on the topic by none other than one of his predecessors, Najam Sethi.

The controversy stems from Bangladesh's refusal to tour India following the BCCI's directive to remove pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL, a move linked to regional political tensions. Pakistan, who are already playing its matches under a "hybrid model" in Sri Lanka, didn't just publicly endorse Bangladesh's stance but some media reports also suggested that they could follow the Bangla Tigers out of the tournament if the venue conflict isn't resolved.

Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi has been vocal in his support for a firm response, praising the BCB for its "principled" stand. Speaking on the potential for a Pakistan boycott, Sethi didn't specify what the PCB's next step should be expressed absolute confidence in the current leadership under Mohsin Naqvi.

"Bangladesh decided to boycott the World Cup; now it remains to be seen what the PCB decides. Mohsin Naqvi understands the game and has a good grasp of all aspects. Whatever decision he makes will be the right one."

Sethi further added that other cricket boards need to stand up and support Bangladesh the way Pakistan has. "If other countries stand up after Pakistan, the ICC will realise that this is not the Indian Cricket Council, but the International Cricket Council."

It has to be noted that Pakistan could end up facing a potential USD 2 million fine if they decide to withdraw from the T20 World Cup, in solidarity with Bangladesh.