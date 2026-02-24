Axar Patel polishing his left-arm spin skills for nearly 30 minutes at the nets is not a rarity, but questions around his possible return to the playing XI for India's must-win game against Zimbabwe lend gravitas to the sight. Axar was benched in favour of Washington Sundar during the previous match against South Africa in Ahmedabad, raising bedlam among fans and pundits alike. From a cricketing perspective, it was not a flawed idea, as the management wanted to use Washington's off-spin against two power-hitting South African left-handers - Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton - in the PowerPlay.

But the strategy, woven heavily around match-up calculations, failed to take off as Jasprit Bumrah accounted for both de Kock and Rickelton in the PowerPlay phase. India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had hinted as much.

"We spent so much time deliberating about the XI. I guess the only way that it sort of didn't play into our hands is if we did have the ideal start like we did today, with getting Quinton and Rickelton out so early. We were kind of looking at match-ups more in the middle. And then obviously, someone has to give way," ten Doeschate had said after the 76-run defeat against the Proteas.

That result has made India's two remaining Super Eight matches must-win affairs, the first of which is against Zimbabwe here on Thursday.

Zimbabwe, too, have two left-handers in their top order - opener Tadi Marumani and Ryan Burl at No. 4.

Therefore, will Washington be able to keep his place in the XI? Or will Axar return, pushing aside the match-up theory? The unavailability of Rinku Singh gives the team management an opportunity to bring back Axar without sacrificing Washington, but they also have the option of drafting in Kuldeep Yadav.

But beyond the calculations, Axar should be a shoo-in for the Super Eight stage and beyond because of his ability to target the stumps.

He has been an absolute bank with the ball, with six wickets from three matches at an average of 12.16 and an economy rate of 6.63.

Pitch Factor

The Chepauk pitch for the match against Zimbabwe is expected to be a mix of red and black soil, with the latter component dominating. Hence, the deck could offer batters the freedom to open their shoulders, increasing the value of Axar's metronomic qualities.

Even head coach Gautam Gambhir had asserted that team selection is not entirely based on numbers but on the value each player brings.

"We don't look at averages and stats and all that stuff. We look at who can deliver more at that number. And Axar has done fabulously well. There will always be people talking about it, but I think that's the way we want to go in future as well," he had said.

Gambhir's thought fits perfectly in the current situation.